Derby Day raffle
Manchester-Essex Rotary Club is selling for 300 tickets for its second annual “Run for the Roses” raffle, making the odds to win one of the three cash prizes 1 in 100. Tickets are $100 each, and the drawing will be held May 1, the day of the Kentucky Derby. Prizes are $7,500, $1,500 and $1,000 for win, place and show, respectively.
The club hopes to sell all the tickets to keep up its level of giving during the pandemic. It usually raises $10,000 for its scholarship fund and $20,000 that’s distributed to local organizations such as The Open Door, Beverly Bootstraps, Action Inc., Wellspring House, civic enhancements such as the Essex Memorial Park, and various other charitable causes.
Tickets by purchased from any Manchester-Essex Rotariann or by contacting Mike Storella at m.storella@comcast.net or 781-710-2475, or Chris Shea at cknsshea@aol.com or 508-843-4979.
Paint-ins
Creative Community Paint-Ins meets once a week via Zoom on Tuesdays from 10 to 11:30 a.m., through March 30.
Heidi Caswell Zander, one of the participating artists and president of the Rockport Art Association & Museum, said that the program is off to a good start with great art being created and shared and people gathering from near and far.
A pop-up show is envisioned as an exhibition for early summer.
For more information, visit rockportartassn.org/creative-community and facebook.com/c2creativecommunity or send an email to creativecommunity@gmail.com.
Museum archives open
Access to the Cape Ann Museum Library & Archives is now open by appointment at the Janet & William Ellery James Center at the Cape Ann Museum Green.
To set one up, send an email to library@capeannmuseum.org. Advance notice is required, as material will need to be consulted and pulled from the temporarily closed library on Pleasant Street.
To view a portion of the library and archives collection online, visit capeannmuseum.org/research/finding-aids.
Rockport photo contest
ROCKPORT — Rockport Rotary Club will be producing a 2022 raffle calendar as its fundraiser this year and is requesting submissions for the 12 monthly featured photos.
The photos should be taken in Rockport and emphasize qualities that make Rockport a great place in every season of the year. The contest is open and runs through March 15 at noon.
Photographers should submit high quality digital photos to photos@rockportrotary.org and include your name, mailing address, email address and phone number. A stipend of $50 will be sent to each successful applicant.
Any questions may be sent to photos@rockportrotary.org.
Art lecture
Cape Ann Museum is offering a lecture Friday, March 19, at 4 p.m. “How Copley Painted Women” will be presented by Erica Hirshler, Croll senior curator of American paintings at the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, and Jane Kamensky, Trumbull professor of American history at Harvard University. Registration is available online at.capeannmuseum.org/events/how-copley-painted-women/, or by calling 978-283-0455, ext. 10, or sending an email to info@capeannmuseum.org. Participation is free for museum members and $10 for nonmembers.
NSCC seeks candidates for award
DANVERS — The North Shore Community College (NSCC) Alumni Association is seeking nominations for its annual Distinguished Alumnus Award, designed to recognize outstanding alumni. Interested parties on behalf of an NSCC alumnus may submit nominations. Candidates will be chosen on the basis of integrity, professional accomplishment, and community or college service. The recipient must be able to attend NSCC’s commencement on May 21. Submit a letter of nomination describing the nominee’s special achievements and/or contributions no later than March 27 to NSCC, Distinguished Alumnus Selection Committee, DB330, One Ferncroft Road, P.O. Box 3340, Danvers, MA 01923. An online registration form may be found at www.northshore.edu/alumni/award.
Blood shortage crisis
The American Red Cross faces a severe blood shortage due to an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations due to winter storms and the coronavirus outbreak. To ensure your safety, the strictest precautions are being taken at donation sites and centers: Checking the temperature of staff and donors; providing hand sanitizer for use throughout the donation process; spacing donors to follow social distancing practices; enhanced disinfecting of all surfaces and equipment; changing gloves with each donor; using sterile collection sets for every donation; and preparing the arm for donation with an aseptic scrub. There is no evidence that this coronavirus can be transmitted by blood transfusion. To schedule an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org, using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, calling 800-RED-CROSS or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Besides appointments available at the Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive in Danvers, three blood drives are scheduled next month in Gloucester. The Magnolia Library & Community Center, 1 Lexington Ave., will host blood drives on March 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and March 12 from 2 to 7 p.m.,
MAPS gala postponed
The Massachusetts Alliance of Portuguese Speakers (MAPS) has postponed its 50+1 Anniversary Gala to the fall of 2021 due to concerns over the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The organization will continue to assess public health restrictions and plans to hold an outdoor celebration at a date and location to be announced at the end of April. The MAPS 50+1 Anniversary Gala will celebrate the rich history of the organization by honoring the “Builders of MAPS”, a group of more than 50 individuals who were instrumental in its creation, development, and expansion over the last five decades. Those seeking information regarding reservations for the original April 24 event or sponsorship opportunities may call 617-864-7600. MAPS offers the Portuguese-speaking communities of Massachusetts a wide range of free health and social services through its offices in Cambridge, Somerville, Brighton, Dorchester, Framingham, and Lowell. To learn more about MAPS, visit maps-inc.org.