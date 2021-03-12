Creatives wanted
Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll’s office and the Salem Public Art Commission seek creative individuals for the revitalized Artists’ Row Public Artist in Residence initiative. The seasonal program provides space for artists and artisans looking to build their audience or arts practice through daily engagement with Salem residents and visitors. Artists’ Row, in downtown Salem at 24 New Derby St., consists of four artist “stalls,” a restaurant, and a public restroom. Potential uses include handcrafted artwork and products, performances, art making, and temporary public art installations. The city is also looking to fill one paid, eight-month position for a Public Artist in Residence. Applications are due by noon Friday, March 12. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/SalemPAiR2021.
Resume writing
As part of its New Year: New Job series, the Peabody Institute Library presents a free virtual resume writing workshop with career coach Gary Gekow from noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 17. The workshop will cover resume writing in general, applicant tracking systems, keyword search techniques, content review, chronological vs. functional resume styles, formatting options and a variety of best practices. Afterward, participants can email Gekow their resumes for a confidential one-on-one analysis. Space is limited and registration is required. To reserve a spot, register online at https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/resume-writing-and-review-with-gary-gekow/
Free food box
North Shore Community College, in collaboration with the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation, will host a Farmers to Families free food box distribution on Wednesday, March 17, from 10 a.m. to noon at NSCC’s Danvers campus, 1 Ferncroft Road, Lot 7. Available to all families in need, the Farmers to Families food boxes contain 32 pounds of perishable and nonperishable food items including fresh fruits and vegetables, dairy products and meat products. Advance registration is required to receive a box. To register, go to mmsfi.org, find the Farmers to Families Food Box event list and choose the Danvers location.
Supervisors workshop
North Shore Community College’s Supervisors’ Connection Workshop, “What’s Your Strengths-Based Management Style,” will be held on Wednesday, March 24, from 8 to 10 a.m. The workshop, hosted by NSCC’s Corporate Training Solutions, will be held virtually via Zoom. Cost is $49 per workshop. Register by March 17 by calling 978-236-1200 or email professional@northshore.edu. For more information, visit https://www.northshore.edu/corporate/index.html.
Internships for teens
LEAP for Education is running a free 2021 summer internship program for youth and young adults from Gloucester and surrounding towns.
Participants will work virtually eight to 10 hours a week on a project with a mentor or company, and attend regularly scheduled Zoom workplace skills workshops with speakers on important topics such as job interviewing, job hunting, and resume writing.
Interns will receive school credit and a salary or $500 stipend.
The application link is http://bit.ly/37PcoN2, or go to www.leap4ed.org: https://www.leap4ed.org/services/career-connections/gloucester-internship/registration/
Interested teens and young adults may email program coordinator JoAnn Leavitt, at jleavitt@leap4ed.org for more information, to set up an interview to discuss interests, or to register.
Career and business mentors are still being sought. Mentorships require about 90 minutes a week during the program. Leavitt may be contacted for more information.
RememberingRobert I. Lappin
Lappin Foundation will hold a virtual Celebration of Life and Legacy in memory of its founding president Robert I. Lappin on Sunday, March 21, at 3 p.m. Lappin was a successful businessman, philanthropist, and active member of the Jewish community for decades. Fifty years ago, he founded and funded Youth to Israel Adventure (Y2I), which included a fully subsidized teen trip to Israel for Jewish high school students of the North Shore. The virtual gathering will commemorate the first anniversary of Lappin’s passing and the 50th anniversary of Y2I. Natan Sharansky, human rights activist and world-renowned Jewish leader, will be the featured speaker. The program is free to all. Register at LappinFoundation.org. For information about placing a tribute in a special book dedicated to Lappin’s memory and to Y2I, contact Susan Feinstein at 978-740-4431 or email sfeinstein@lappinfoundation.org. Read more online at LappinFoundation.org/donate.
High school video contest
The League of Women Voters of Massachusetts, including the Cape Ann chapter, invites high school students to enter its “Democracy Challenge” student video contest.
Ninth- through 12th-graders wishing to enter should create submit a 30-second video answering the question, “What Did You Learn About Our Democracy in 2020?”
The winner will receive $500.00, while $250 go to the runner-up, and $100 to the third-place finisher. In addition, a school with multiple exceptional entries will receive a $250 Catalyst Award.
More information is available and contest entries may be submitted online at https://review.wizehive.com/contests/democracy-challenge or at www.lwvma.org through April 2. Winners will be announced by April 30.
Derby Day raffle
A Kentucky Derby day raffles is offering prizes of $7,500, $1,500 and $1,000 for win, place and show, respectively.
Manchester-Essex Rotary Club is selling for 300 tickets for its second annual “Run for the Roses” raffle, making the odds to win one of the three cash prizes 1 in 100. Tickets are $100 each, and the drawing will be held May 1, the day of the Kentucky Derby. Prizes are $7,500, $1,500 and $1,000 for win, place and show, respectively.
The club hopes to sell all the tickets to keep up its level of giving during the pandemic. It usually raises $10,000 for its scholarship fund and $20,000 that’s distributed to local organizations such as The Open Door, Beverly Bootstraps, Action Inc., Wellspring House, civic enhancements such as the Essex Memorial Park, and various other charitable causes.
Tickets by purchased from any Manchester-Essex Rotarian or by contacting Mike Storella at m.storella@comcast.net or 781-710-2475, or Chris Shea at cknsshea@aol.com or 508-843-4979.
Paint-ins
Creative Community Paint-Ins meets once a week via Zoom on Tuesdays from 10 to 11:30 a.m., through March 30.
Heidi Caswell Zander, one of the participating artists and president of the Rockport Art Association & Museum, said that the program is off to a good start with great art being created and shared and people gathering from near and far.
A pop-up show is envisioned as an exhibition for early summer.
For more information, visit rockportartassn.org/creative-community and facebook.com/c2creativecommunity or send an email to creativecommunity@gmail.com.
Photo contest
ROCKPORT — Rockport Rotary Club will be producing a 2022 raffle calendar as its fundraiser this year and is requesting submissions for the 12 monthly featured photos.
The photos should be taken in Rockport and emphasize qualities that make Rockport a great place in every season of the year. The contest is open and runs through March 15 at noon.
Photographers should submit high quality digital photos to photos@rockportrotary.org and include your name, mailing address, email address and phone number. A stipend of $50 will be sent to each successful applicant.
Any questions may be sent to photos@rockportrotary.org.
NSCC seeks candidates for award
DANVERS — The North Shore Community College (NSCC) Alumni Association is seeking nominations for its annual Distinguished Alumnus Award, designed to recognize outstanding alumni. Interested parties on behalf of an NSCC alumnus may submit nominations. Candidates will be chosen on the basis of integrity, professional accomplishment, and community or college service. The recipient must be able to attend NSCC’s commencement on May 21. Submit a letter of nomination describing the nominee’s special achievements and/or contributions no later than March 27 to NSCC, Distinguished Alumnus Selection Committee, DB330, One Ferncroft Road, P.O. Box 3340, Danvers, MA 01923. An online registration form may be found at www.northshore.edu/alumni/award.
Blood shortage crisis
The American Red Cross faces a severe blood shortage due to an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations due to winter storms and the coronavirus outbreak.
Besides appointments available at the Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive in Danvers, the Magnolia Library & Community Center, 1 Lexington Ave., will host a blood drive March 12 from 2 to 7 p.m.
To ensure your safety, the strictest precautions are being taken at donation sites and centers: Checking the temperature of staff and donors; providing hand sanitizer for use throughout the donation process; spacing donors to follow social distancing practices; enhanced disinfecting of all surfaces and equipment; changing gloves with each donor; using sterile collection sets for every donation; and preparing the arm for donation with an aseptic scrub. There is no evidence that this coronavirus can be transmitted by blood transfusion. To schedule an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org, using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, calling 800-RED-CROSS or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
MAPS gala postponed
The Massachusetts Alliance of Portuguese Speakers (MAPS) has postponed its 50+1 Anniversary Gala to the fall of 2021 due to concerns over the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The organization will continue to assess public health restrictions and plans to hold an outdoor celebration at a date and location to be announced at the end of April. The MAPS 50+1 Anniversary Gala will celebrate the rich history of the organization by honoring the “Builders of MAPS”, a group of more than 50 individuals who were instrumental in its creation, development, and expansion over the last five decades. Those seeking information regarding reservations for the original April 24 event or sponsorship opportunities may call 617-864-7600. MAPS offers the Portuguese-speaking communities of Massachusetts a wide range of free health and social services through its offices in Cambridge, Somerville, Brighton, Dorchester, Framingham, and Lowell. To learn more about MAPS, visit maps-inc.org.
Art lecture
Cape Ann Museum is offering a lecture Friday, March 19, at 4 p.m. “How Copley Painted Women” will be presented by Erica Hirshler, Croll senior curator of American paintings at the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, and Jane Kamensky, Trumbull professor of American history at Harvard University. Registration is available online at.capeannmuseum.org/events/how-copley-painted-women/, or by calling 978-283-0455, ext. 10, or sending an email to info@capeannmuseum.org. Participation is free for museum members and $10 for nonmembers.
Get your Grow Bag
Backyard Growers is now selling Grow Bags, an alternative and affordable way to grow veggies outside on a patio, balcony, doorstep, or really anywhere that gets sun. These bags come in multiple sizes — three to 25 gallons — and are well-suited for growing cucumbers, leafy greens, eggplants, peppers, summer squash, and tomatoes. Those interested in purchasing a bag can shop online at Backyard Growers’ store at https://www.backyardgrowers.org/shop/p/felt-grow-bags or call 978-281-0480.
‘Left on Pearl’
Sawyer Free Library will host a virtual screening of the documentary “Left on Pearl” presented by The 888 Women’s History Project on Saturday, March 20, from 2 to 4 p.m
The documentary tells the story of a highly significant but little-known event. Grassroots feminist organizers occupied Harvard-owned Memorial Drive for 10 days during a 1971 International Women’s Day protest.
With contemporary interviews, archival photos, and TV news footage, this lively documentary follows the movement as women vocalized the necessity of equal pay and access to child care, birth control, and many of the hopes, triumphs, conflicts, and tensions of Second Wave feminism.
The viewing will be followed by a panel discussion with the filmmakers Susan Rivo and Iftach Shavit.
Registration for this event can be found on the library’s webpage, at http://bit.ly/3swpVkB