Spirit medium
Back by popular demand, spirit medium Kevin Coan will be at the Gloucester Fraternity Club, 27 Webster St., on Saturday, Sept. 18, from 2 to 4 p.m. This popular event is open to anyone who believes in the unknowable, would love to get in touch with a loved one, or get an amazing reading from beyond. Doors open at 1 pm. Bring a picture of the loved one. Complimentary light refreshments will be served and 50/50 raffle will be available. Tickets are $30 in advance at the club bar ,by contacting Joanna at 978-729-2571, or at the door the day of the event
Library art auction
Works in the annual art auction sponsored by the Friends of the Sawyer Free Library are now on display in the Matz Gallery located in the main lobby of the library, 2 Dale Ave. The silent art auction runs throughout September. Come in, enjoy the display of paintings, and bid on favorites. The Bidder Book is available in the Matz Gallery. The online auction will take place Oct. 1 to 5. For more information, visit: sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Block Party
The next Gloucester Block Party gets off the block at 7 p.m., Sept. 3, when downtown Gloucester comes alive as Main Street is closed to car traffic and open for fun with live music, street performers, al fresco dining, non-profits, food vendors and more until 10 p.m.. Sponsors are Rockport Mortgage Corporation and Beth Israel Lahey Health/Addison Gilbert Hospital, and the evening is a production of the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce.
Magnolia meeting
The Magnolia Library & Community Center welcomes all to attend its annual meeting on Sunday, Sept. 19, at 7 p.m., 1 Lexington Avenue, Magnolia. For more information, visit: magnolialibrary.org.
Vaccine clinics
In response to the COVID-19 delta variant, the Greater Cape Ann Community Collaborative urges local residents who have not been vaccinated to do so at a scheduled GCACC clinic. Clinics are free to all state residents 12 and older. Health insurance is not required. Walk-ins are welcome, but you are encouraged to register in advance at https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/capeann. The schedule is:
MONDAYS: Ipswich, Our Lady of Hope rectory, 1 Pine Swamp Road, 1 to 4 p.m., through August, Pfizer vaccine.
WEDNESDAYS: Hamilton Public Safety Building, 265 Bay Road, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Pfizer vaccine and J&J, indicate preference when you register.
THURSDAYS: TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. in Essex, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; and Topsfield Fairgrounds Bee Building, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Pfizer and J&J available at both, indicate preference when you register.
SATURDAYS: Rockport Community House, 58 Broadway, 10 a.m. to noon, Pfizer and J&J, indicate preference when you register.
Questions? 978-290-9618, or visit capeannclinic.com.