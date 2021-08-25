Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.
Circle the Cape
MANCHESTER — Walkers are invited by the Manchester Council on Aging to participate in a regional walking challenge with friends across Cape Ann Councils on Aging. From Sept. 1 to Oct. 31, participants can walk, roll, or stroll the way to some prize. To participate, stop by the COA office in Town Hall, at 10 Central St. to receive a free walking journal or call 978-526-7500 to have one mailed. The walking journal is filled with great info and has a log for all steps or miles. Plus, it’s the ticket to a regional drawing of prizes at the end of the challenge/ Be on the lookout for some additional, fun walking opportunities across the region that will be promoted throughout the challenge. For more information or to sign up, call the Manchester Council on Aging at 978-526-7500.
Virtual story time
ROCKPORT — Rockport Public Library’s youth services librarian, KL Pereira, holds a virtual story time twice a week. Bedtime Stories are on Tuesdays at 7:15 p.m. and Morning Story Time is on Thursdays at 10:15 a.m. Tune in on Facebook and Twitter to listen to some new stories and some old favorites. For more information, call 978-546-6934.
Portrait Project
Add your portrait to the Cape Ann Museum’s Community Portrait Project. Started in January 2020, the project seeks to create a collective portrait of the Cape Ann community, before and after COVID-19. Stop by the museum, 27 Pleasant St. anytime during business hours and pick up a free packet of materials to make your own self portrait. For some pointers, follow along online with the short or the full version of the museum’s instruction video. Return your finished portrait to the museum with your name on it. All collected portraits will be installed in “Quilted Together,” an exhibition in the Janet & William Ellery James Center at CAM Green from Sept. 24 to Nov. 5.
Which Craft?
ROCKPORT — Stop by the Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., on Mondays at 11 a.m. in the Trustees Room to work on needlecraft while enjoying lively conversation with fellow creatives. No instruction, just a getaway for experienced crafters. Questions? 978-546-6934.
‘Rescue Reading’
ROCKPORT — Want to help local shelter animals and do your summer reading? Join the Rockport Public Library and Cape Ann Animal Aid for “Rescue Readers,” a weekly program where you sign up to read to cats, kittens, dogs, or puppies waiting to be adopted. This is a great opportunity for you to practice your reading skills, and help socialize these amazing animals.
By the end of the session, you might even make a new fur friend. All sessions will take place via Zoom and readers who sign up will be assigned 15-minute time slots between 1 and 3 p.m. This summer’s reading program is sponsored by the Rockport Public Library, the Friends of the Rockport Public Library, the Massachusetts Library System, the Boston Bruins, and the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners, and we are partnered with Cape Ann Animal Aid. Visit https://rockportlibrary.org/ events/ to register for this Zoom event. Questions? 978-546-6934.