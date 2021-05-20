Elks honor vets
On Saturday, May 22, at 8:30 a.m., Elks volunteers will meet at Oak Hill Cemetery on Poplar Street and provide flags they and Ship 5 will place at the headstones of veterans. This usually takes about one hour, and the Elks provide community service hours to all who participate.
Library pop-up
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library is continuing with its Back Porch Pickup of library materials and has added pop-up library hours (weather permitting) for browsing.
Pop-up patrons may browse with their eyes and only touch materials being borrowed. Hand sanitizer is provided. After choosing items, follow the directions on the cart to have a librarian check the materials out. To participate, request materials online by logging on to the library’s website at www.rockportlibrary.org or calling 978-546-6934. Once books are available, patrons will be notified and can come to the back of the library, ring the outside bell, and receive material. For personalized recommendations, feel free to call at 978-546-6934 or email the library at info@rockportlibrary.org and we would be happy to pull together a bundle (for all ages) of items for you to bring home. Please note: masks and social distancing at all times is mandatory.
Virtual story time
ROCKPORT — Rockport Public Library’s new youth services librarian, Ms. KL Pereira, holds a virtual story time twice a week. Bedtime Stories are on Tuesdays at 7:15 p.m. and Morning Story Time is on Thursdays at 10:15 a.m. Tune in on Facebook and Twitter to listen to some new stories and some old favorites. For more information, call 978-546-6934.