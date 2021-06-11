Cape Ann news in brief runs regularly in the Times. If you would like to list a non-profit event, please send an email to jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com. To ensure your event gets listed, your e-mail should include the who, when, where, and any fees and be sent to the Times two weeks in advance. The item will appear in print at least once. You can also look for these events online at gloucestertimes.com.
Art show at bank
The public exhibit “Finding Joy in Challenging Times,” created by artist Kathryn G. Roberts, is available for viewing now through Saturday, Aug. 7, in BankGloucester’s lobby on Main Street. A full-time artist specializing in vibrant watercolor, art —always the Gloucester native’s passion — has evolved into a full-time business at her Cape Ann Art Gallery, where she also teaches classes. Visitors are welcome by appointmant, and all art featured in this show is for sale. Affiliated with the New England Watercolor Society, Rockport Art Association, the Experimental Art Group, North Shore Art Association, The Rocky Neck Art Colony and seARTS, Roberts has participated in numerous group shows on the North Shore and curated multiple solo exhibitions. Her work is shown in collections throughout the U.S. Many of her paintings are in collections throughout the United States and are on view on Instagram @kathygrobartgallery. Questions? Contact kwall@bankgloucester.com or 978-675-9903.
Art in the Barn
ESSEX— Greenbelt’s Art in the Barn will be online this year, now through June 13, due to public health precautions. The online show and sale features works by 100 artists in the region, 15 of whom are new this year. Artwork in this juried show includes fine art paintings, sculpture, jewelry, pottery, woodworking and photography. Large sculptures can be viewed in person, outdoors at Cox Reservation, 82 Eastern Ave., Essex, through June 13. Half of artists’ proceeds support Greenbelt land conservation. Visit ecga.org/artinthebarn for link to the online exhibit and sale. Questions? Call 978-768-7241 or email ecga@ecga.org.
Sculpture lectures
As spring transitions to summer, Cape Ann Museum is turning its attention to art outside. On Friday, June 11, at 1 p.m., watch “Contemporary Plein Air” with Loren Doucette. The lecture will also be live-streamed for free on Vimeo and Facebook. On view from June 18 to July 30 at the Janet & William Ellery James Center at CAM Green will be the exhibition “Dorothy Kerper Monnelly, Brad Story, and the Great Marsh.” Monnelly’s photographs and Story’s sculptures are both inspired by the North Shore seascapes, in particular the Great Marsh. Please reserve a timed entrance now at www.camuseum.eventbrite.com. Admission is $12 adults, $10 Cape Ann residents, seniors and students. Youth (under 18) and Museum members are free. For more information, visit www.capeannmuseum.org.
Teen internships
LEAP for Education is running a free 2021 summer internship program for youth and young adults from Gloucester and surrounding towns. Participants will work virtually eight to 10 hours a week on a project with a mentor or company, and attend regularly scheduled Zoom workplace skills workshops with speakers on important topics such as job interviewing, job hunting, and resume writing. Interns receive school credit and a salary or $500 stipend. Interested teens and young adults may email program coordinator JoAnn Leavitt, at jleavitt@leap4ed.org for more information, to set up an interview, or to register. Career and business mentors are needed. Mentorships require about 90 minutes a week.
The application link is http://bit.ly/37PcoN2, or go to www.leap4ed.org: https://www.leap4ed.org/services/career-connections/gloucester-internship/registration/