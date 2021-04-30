Library reopening
ESSEX— The T.O.H.P. Burnham Library, 30 Martin St., Essex, will be open for browsing by appointment, beginning May 1. Hours are Fridays 1 to 5 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon during May and June. Call for a scheduled 45-minute appointment for browsing, copy, fax, and computer use. Mask must be worn and social distancing practices in place.
Dog licenses
City of Gloucester 2021 Dog Licenses are available for purchase at https://gloucesterma.viewpointcloud.com/, or via mail, and via the drop box located at City Hall. The city clerk’s office is not processing in-person dog license applications at this time. A current rabies certificate (not an invoice) must be provided at the time of registration. Cost is $15 for neutered/spayed dogs and $16 for non-neutered/non-spayed dogs. If applying by mail, include $2.50 for postage & handling (postage fee covers up to three dogs). Registration deadline is this Friday, April 30. Renewals received after April 30 will be charged a $10 late fee per dog. Annual registration is required by law; all dog owners who did not renew for the previous year (2020) will be required to pay the previous year’s license fee, in addition to the late fee, before being able to purchase a 2021 license (MGL Ch. 140, Sec. 137 & GCO Ch. 4, Sec. 4-22). NOTE: If you no longer own a dog, notify animal control so that you will not be assessed a penalty. Questions? www.gloucester-ma.gov.
Biotech vocational program
Gloucester Biotechnology Academy offers a 10-month vocational program that trains high school graduates for careers in biotech. Students spend seven months in the academy’s state-of-the-art teaching lab in Blackburn Center, and finish with a 3-month paid internship at biotech companies in Boston, Cambridge or the North Shore. Ninety percent of graduates are working in biotech full time, or have enrolled in higher education to study science. The academy’s fifth class is set to graduate in June, and it is accepting applications for it incoming Class of 2022. Deadline is May 3. More information is available at https://gmgi.org/education/biotechnology-certificate-program/
Writers exhibit
During April, Poetry Month, the Matz Gallery at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., is featuring a mixed medium show by a writing group. This exhibit is the brain child of North Shore mothers Kristin Proctor, Lyn Towne-Smith, Meg Grant, and Nancy Carolyn Kwant, who together form a group called the Writing Mothers’ Workshop. Based on found poetry. which is a type of poetry created by excerpting words, phrases, and passages out of their contexts and reframing them, the windows for this exhibit came from the rectory of the former Sacred Heart Church and along the roads of Gloucester. All are welcome to don a mask and stop by and check it out.
Derby Day raffle
MANCHESTER —There is still time to purchase a raffle ticket to support Manchester-Essex Rotary Club to win $7,500, $1,500 or $1,000 cash prizes on Derby Day. Theclub is selling for 300 tickets for its second annual “Run for the Roses” raffle, making the odds to win one of the three cash prizes 1 in 100. Tickets are $100 each, and the drawing will be held May 1, the day of the Kentucky Derby.
In the spirit of the Kentucky Derby, post a photo of yourself in your fancy Derby hat to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #runfortherosesraffle or email your submission to a best hat contest for women and men. Sponsored by Leslie Ray Insurance, you must be 21 years old to participats. The best woman’s hat wins a dozen roses and a bottle of Kentucky bourbon; best man’s hat wins just the bourbon.
The club hopes to sell all the tickets to keep up its level of giving during the pandemic. It usually raises $10,000 for its scholarship fund and $20,000 that’s distributed to local organizations such as The Open Door, Beverly Bootstraps, Action Inc., Wellspring House, civic enhancements such as the Essex Memorial Park, and various other charitable causes.
Contest deadline is noon on Kentucky Derby Day and the Run for the Roses Raffle drawing is 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 1.
Tickets by purchased from any Manchester-Essex Rotarian or by contacting Mike Storella at m.storella@comcast.net or 781-710-2475, or Chris Shea at cknsshea@aol.com or 508-843-4979.
Calm + Create Class
MANCHESTER — On Friday, April 30, at 1:30 p.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St., is partnering with Slow River Studio in Essex to host a class led by Slow River Studio’s Jonti Rodi. This free Calm + Create introductory session is for anyone interested in spending an hour drawing, chatting and creating! All supplies will be provided. Just bring a chair and get creative. Masks are required, social distancing is necessary, and supplies will be new or sanitized. Rain date? Friday, May 7, 1:30 p.. Space is limited. Contact Librarian Rachael Meneades at rmeneades@manchesterpl.org to reserve a spot.
Art talk on Zoom
The Goetemann Artist Residency (GAR), part of The Rocky Neck Art Colony (RNAC), welcomes local artist Vanessa Michalak as one of five 2021 Gloucester Invitational Residents. Michalak will present a free talk via Zoom, on Monday, May 3, at 7 p.m.. The program is open to the public. She will talk about her ongoing pandemic portrait series, “The Nurse Project,” that honors the spirit of nurses during this difficult time and that she will continue through her residency, ending Thursday, May 27. For more information and a link, visit rockyneckartcolony.org/event/vanessa-michalak-opening-talk/.
COVID-19 vaccines
The Gloucester Health Department will hold two vaccination clinics at the Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St., Gloucester, in partnership with the Gloucester Family Health Center. Register at: https://www.maimmunizations.org//reg/3269570921 for the clinic on Friday, April 30, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Register at https://www.maimmunizations.org//reg/6012923569 for the clinic on Thursday, May 6, from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Those 18-years-old and older who live, work and study in Gloucester, Rockport, Manchester-by-the-Sea, Essex or Ipswich are eligible. The April 30 and May 6 clinics will distribute first doses only of the Moderna vaccine. Two corresponding clinics for the distribution of second doses will be scheduled at a later date at the Rose Baker Senior Center.
Free driver safety series
MANCHESTER — This spring, AAA Northeast and Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St., are offering a free six-seminar virtual series covering a variety of topics for new or soon-to-be-new drivers on Thursday evenings on Zoom. All seminars are relevant to drivers of all ages. To register, go to the Events Calendar on the library website, manchesterpl.org. Sign up for one seminar and you’ll access all. Weekly topics are May 6, “Distracted Driving;” May 13, “The AAA 12-Step Program to Better Driving;” May 20: “Under the Hood;” May 27, “The Mistakes Teen Drivers Make;” and June 3, “Dare to Prepare.”
Writing the college essay
Tracy Stephens, local English teacher and founder of TCS Prep, will share free helpful advice and strategies in seminars hosted by Manchester and T.O.H.P. Burnham public libraries for writing a compelling college application essay. Participants will have a chance to read sample essays, ask questions and leave with a brainstorming activity to help them generate possible topic ideas. The free seminars will be hosted by May 6, 7 to 8:15 pm. on Zoom by the Manchester library, and Wednesday, May 12, 7 to 8 p.m. at the Essex library. Register on the library websites, www.essexpubliclibrary.org or manchesterpl.org.