Blessing of Animals
ROCKPORT — St. Mary’s Episcopal Church at 24 Broadway in Rockport will hold a “Stroll By” Blessing of the Animals on Sunday, Oct. 4. Stop by the courtyard at the entrance of the church anytime between from noon and 4 p.m. to have your pet friend blessed. Animals of all sizes are welcome, including stuffed animals and photos. The event will be held rain or shine. All are welcome.
Gloucester schools need your help
The coronavirus pandemic forced Gloucester Public Schools teachers and administrators to quickly find technology and devices for 2,900 students to access remote learning. The pandemic has left city schools with needs for additional student support, increased expenses, urgent acquisition of technology, supplies and resources. The School Response Fund, created by Gloucester Education Foundation, will provide flexible support, so demands can be met quickly These include tutoring to help students rebound from learning loss, and resources to meet student and family social-emotional needs in the wake of the pandemic. Additional technology and supplies for learning at home may also be needed if remote learning continues. Please donate online at www.thinkthebest.org to GEF’s School Response Fund.
Lappin Teen Fellows
SALEM — Jewish high school students are invited to be Lappin Teen Fellows. Fellows will meet for interactive learning sessions led by presenters exploring the impact of contemporary issues on Jewish teens.
Sessions will be held n Sundays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Zoom on Oct. 18, Nov. 8, Dec. 6 and Jan. 31. Topics include Jewish diversity, anti-Semitism, Jewish identity, Israel and more.
Lappin Teen Fellows is free and open to Jewish teens in high school. More information is available by contacting Sharon Wyner at swyner@lappinfoundation.org or 978-565-4450. Visit LappinFoundation.org to register.
Anti-Semitism talk
SALEM — The community is invited to a discussion about antisemitism and what individuals can do about it on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 7:30 p.m. The discussion will be facilitated by Adam Milstein, community leader and philanthropist. The free program is open to all. It is sponsored by the Lappin Foundation, Adam and Gila Milstein Family Foundation, NSJCC, JCCNS, IAC Boston and Holocaust Legacy Foundation. Register for the Zoom link on LappinFoundation.org. Contact sfeinstein@lappinfoundation.org or call (978) 740-4431 with questions.