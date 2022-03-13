Northeast Arc To Host Job Fair
Northeast Arc is hosting a job fair for residential direct support professionals on Tuesday, March 22, from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at 279 Washington Street in Gloucester. Job fair attendees will be able to interview on the spot with hiring managers for positions with Northeast Arc. Direct support professionals work directly with individuals with disabilities supported by Northeast Arc, enabling them to live independent and inclusive lives in community-based residential settings. Northeast Arc has full-time, part-time, and per diem positions available. The agency is currently offering a $600 signing bonus for full-time hires.
Gloucester Republicans monthly meetings
The Gloucester Republican City Committee meets on the third Saturday of each month at Shore Tech, Harbor Loop, at 9:30 a.m. If you’re concerned about the direction this country and our world are headed, please attend. Change starts at the local level, and many hands and voices are needed. Together, we can make a difference. All political persuasions are welcome.
Cape Ann Symphony premieres ‘Hymn for the Fallen’
Cape Ann Symphony, under the direction of Yoichi Udagawa, returns to Manchester for a full concert season starting March 20, with local the world premier of composer George Floyd’s all too timely composition, ‘Hymn for the Fallen’ written for the Cape Ann Symphony. In addition to two BSO guest artists, Lucia Lin and Owen Young performing Brahms and Beethoven, composer Floyd’s ‘Hymn for the Fallen,’ one of a series pf pieces inspired by lives lost to COVID, will have additional resonance for today’s audience. Single ticket prices are $45 for adults, $40 for senior citizens, $20 for students; $5 for under12 years. Visit: www.capeannsymphony.org, or call 978-281-0543. The performance starts at 2 p.m., at Manchester-Essex High School Auditorium, 36 Lincoln St., Manchester.
Manchester COA Spring Schedule
Spring has sprung at the Manchester Council on Aging, with a schedule of trips and events that will get you up, out and ready for adventure. For more information or to reserve a seat on the van for any of the trips scheduled here, call 978-526-7500, or visit the Manchester Council on Aging office at 10 Central Street,
Friday, April 1, trip to Ocean State Job Lots Plaza in Danvers— Spring shopping stock-up for fraction of typical retail price. at a fraction of their typical price. Van pick-up, around 10:30 a.m.
Wednesday, April 6, trip to the Olive Garden in Danvers— Italian-American pasta-fix in casual restaurant setting. Van pick-up starts at 11 a.m.
Friday, April 8, trip to the Peabody and Danvers Malls— Choose between North Shore Mall or Liberty Tree mall. Senior van pick-up starts around 10 a.m.
Tuesday, April 12, Lobster Roll or Chicken Salad Roll Lunch — Catered by Jeff’s Variety of Gloucester enjoy a delicious lobster roll or chicken salad roll, potato chips. $12, lobster; $6, chicken. Pick up at the COA office, 10 Central St., or deliver it to you. Open to the first 60 who sign up.
Wednesday, April 13, trip to Sir Pennycandy’s Apothecary in Rockport— Check out this unique old fashioned candy shop chuck full of sweet and savory treats and gift goodies. Can pick-up starts at 11 a.m. / return around 1 p.m. For further information or to sign up, please call the C.O.A. Office at (978)526-7500.
{p class=”p1”}Ukrainian Relief Benefit plays Bach
{p class=”p1”}On Sunday, March 20 at 4:30 p.m., the Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation, Middle and Church Street, Gloucester, will present a free live concert to commemorate the birth of Johann Sebastian Bach. It will be simulcast on the Foundation’s YouTube channel and be available to view afterwards. Although free and open to the public, a special collection will be taken for Ukraine through the International Rescue Committee. A Bach violin solo will be followed by Soprano Caroline Teague singing Bach’s “Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring” and Counter-tenor Cameron Dobson will sing selections from the great Mass in B-Minor accompanied by Mary Jodice., who’ll complete the program with monumental Bach organ compositions on the Meetinghouse’s 1893 Hutchings/Fisk pipe organ. The singing of the Ukrainian National Anthem will be followed by a reception with a Bach birthday cake. For more information, visit: www.gloucestermeetinghouse.org
{p class=”p1”}The House That Booth Built
Join local media man Kory Curcuru on Wednesday, March 16, at 7 p.m., for an in-person lecture on ‘The House That Booth Built.’ Learn the back story of the Booths, 19th century America’s preeminent theater family and their ties to Manchester. Curcuru, producer of 1623 Studios’ Timeline: Cape Ann docuseries, will introduce you to three Booth brothers —Junius Jr., who built The Masconomo House overlooking Singing Beach; Edwin, America’s most beloved actor; and the youngest, infamous brother and Lincoln assassin, John Wilkes Booth. Learn how, not long after the assassination, the Booth’s Masconomo House drew statesmen and celebrities, and staged the first outdoor theater production in American history. This Manchester Historical Society event will be held starting with refreshments at 6:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart Parish Hall, School St. Members free, guest $10 – RSVPS Requested at: 978-526-7230
At Manchester Public Library
Manchester Public Library, 14 Union St., Manchester, has some great programming coming up. For registration, questions and more information, visit: www.manchesterpl.prg, or call: 978-526-2017
Monday, March 21, at 6:30 p.m.. learn about The School of Leadership, Afghanistan (SOLA)— Join Afghan native Shabana Basij-Rasikh, founder of SOLA Afghanistan’s first all girls boarding school on library’s website at www.manchesterpl.prg/events.
March 22, 6:30 p.m., Black History Month Movie film event— join filmmaker Craig Dudnick on Zoom discussing his film, ‘Evanston’s Living History, which revisits the town of Abbeville, SC, and the lynching of one of its prominent black citizens. Registration required for Zoom link at: Email scollins@manchesterpl.org.
Tuesday, April 5, 4 p.m., Hearthside Book Group — on Zoom to discuss the novel ‘The Lincoln Highway’ by Amor Towles. Register for Zoom link with Lori Dumont at ldumont@manchesterpl.org or at 978-526-7711.
{p class=”p1”}March 10, 6-7 p.m., Teen Advisory Board (TAB) meets— at the library, 15 Union Street, Manchester. Tel: 978-526-2017
{h3 class=”p1”}Essex Dems convene virtually, March 17{/h3}
{p class=”p1”}On Saturday, March 12, at 10 a.m., Essex Democrats will convene virtually to elect 2 delegates and 1 alternate to represent Essex at the 2022 State Democratic Convention. This will be a hybrid convention, with in-person proceedings alongside virtual participation options on June 3 and 4 at the DCU Center in Worcester. Delegates will convene to endorse candidates for statewide office ahead of the September Democratic Primary. The MassDems are monitoring changes in public health guidance and will update plans accordingly. Register at https://bit.ly/3MsCkR9 to receive meeting information. Registered and pre-registered Democrats in Essex 16 years old by Feb. 4, may vote and be elected as delegates or alternates. Youth age 16 to 35, those with disabilities, people of color, and members of the LGBTQ+ community not elected as delegates or alternates are encouraged to apply to be add-on delegates at the caucus or by visiting massdems.org/convention. The convention will be a hybrid, with in-person alongside virtual participation options on June 3 and 4 at the DCU Center in Worcester. Delegates will convene to endorse candidates for statewide office ahead of the September Democratic Primary. The MassDems are closely monitoring changes in public health guidance and will update plans accordingly. Questions? Email: carlajunechristensen@gmail.com or call 978-387-8024.
{p class=”p1”}”Planning Your Life; the Next Phase.”
The Essex Council on Aging is sponsoring an upcoming Speaker Series, “Planning Your Life — the Next Phase.” This free monthly program is geared to people 60+ and offered on the third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. on the third floor of the handicapped/elevator accessible Essex Town Hall, 30 Martin St., Essex. Intended to assist people aged 60+ in preparing for their future senior years, the sessions are conducted by experts on each topic, the schedule is: March 15— Real Estate Tax and Assessment Information; April 19— Housing Options; May 17— Elder Law; June 21—Getting Organized; July 19— Travel and Leisure; Aug, 16—Lifelong Learning; Sept. 20 —Medicare 101; Oct. 18,— Planning Ahead for Your Departure: Funeral Planning; Nov. 15 — Social Security. Questions? Call 978-768-7932.
Northeast Arc job fair
