Virtual art class
ROCKPORT — Join fellow crafters on Wednesday, July 14, at 7 p.m. for a Zoom Pop-up Art Class hosted by Rockport Public Library. Learn how to make felted wool beads in an easy stepby- step process in colors to accent your necklace. The kits are provided and include all you need. Just bring a pair of scissors. The class is sponsored by the Friends of the Rockport Public Library, and limited in size, so to to insure your spot, register ASAP for Zoom login information. Call 978-546-3259 for details. Prior to the class, registrants will need to pick up their kit at the library, 17 School Street, Rockport.
Music at Stage Fort
A full summer of free music is back at Gloucester’s Antonio Gentile Bandstand in Stage Fort Park, off Hough Avenue. The schedule for weekly concerts, each performed live on Sundays at 7 p.m. is: July 18, 4Ever Fab (Beatles tribute band); July 25, Rico Barr Band and the JJR Horns; Aug. 1, Martin & Kelly (country); Aug. 8, The Continentals (pop-rock); Aug. 15, 7p.m., Compaq Big Band featuring Renee Dupuis, Marina Evans and Alexandra Grace; Aug. 22, Cape Ann Community Band (concert band); and Aug. 29, Old Cold Tater & Back Yard Swing (acoustic bluegrass). Rain dates for all concerts is the following Wednesday at 7 p.m. Admission and parking are free. Restrooms are handicap accessible. Bring a chair or a blanket.
Manchester by app
MANCHESTER— Manchester Historical Museum now offers a free mobile tour of Manchester-bythe Sea via your mobile device or computer. Learn about Manchester’s history, from its colonial farms and fishing times to the furniture making era and on to the Gilded Age. Visit 16 sites including historic buildings and outdoor spaces. This app can be downloaded to your mobile device from Apple or Google app stores. Just type in Manchester-by-the-Sea Tour and install. This feature uses Google maps GPS to help you locate your position and all the site locations. You can also use the link mhmtours. oncell.com to take the tour on your computer.
Virtual story time
ROCKPORT — Rockport Public Library’s youth services librarian, KL Pereira, holds a virtual story time twice a week. Bedtime Stories are on Tuesdays at 7:15 p.m. and Morning Story Time is on Thursdays at 10:15 a.m. Tune in on Facebook and Twitter to listen to some new stories and some old favorites. For more information, call 978-546-6934.