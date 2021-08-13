Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.
Circle the Cape
MANCHESTER — Walkers are invited by the Manchester Council on Aging to participate in a regional walking challenge with friends across Cape Ann Councils on Aging. From Sept. 1 to Oct. 31, participants can walk, roll, or stroll the way to some prize. To participate, stop by the COA office in Town Hall, at 10 Central St. to receive a free walking journal or call 978-526-7500 to have one mailed. The walking journal is filled with great info and has a log for all steps or miles. Plus, it’s the ticket to a regional drawing of prizes at the end of the challenge/ Be on the lookout for some additional, fun walking opportunities across the region that will be promoted throughout the challenge. For more information or to sign up, call the Manchester Council on Aging at 978-526-7500.
Portrait Project
Add your portrait to the Cape Ann Museum’s Community Portrait Project. Started in January 2020, the project seeks to create a collective portrait of the Cape Ann community, before and after COVID-19. Stop by the museum, 27 Pleasant St. anytime during business hours and pick up a free packet of materials to make your own self portrait. For some pointers, follow along online with the short or the full version of the museum’s instruction video. Return your finished portrait to the museum with your name on it. All collected portraits will be installed in “Quilted Together,” an exhibition in the Janet & William Ellery James Center at CAM Green from Sept. 24 to Nov. 5.
Quilters meeting
ROCKPORT — The Quilting & Knitting Social Group meets on Thursdays from 1 to 3:30 p.m., at the Rockport Senior Center, 58 Broadway, Rockport. For more information, 978-546-2573.
Virtual story time
ROCKPORT — Rockport Public Library’s youth services librarian, KL Pereira, holds a virtual story time twice a week. Bedtime Stories are on Tuesdays at 7:15 p.m. and Morning Story Time is on Thursdays at 10:15 a.m. Tune in on Facebook and Twitter to listen to some new stories and some old favorites. For more information, call 978-546-6934.
Makers Market
The work of 25 artisans, crafters and makers from Cape Ann will be featured at a makers market Aug. 19, from 4 p.m. to 8 at the Ocean Alliance, located at the iconic former Tarr and Wonson Paint Manufactory at 32 Horton’s St. on Rocky Neck in Gloucester. There is no admission and the event is rain or shine.
Which Craft?
ROCKPORT — Stop by the Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., on Mondays at 11 a.m. in the Trustees Room to work on needlecraft while enjoying lively conversation with fellow creatives. No instruction, just a getaway for experienced crafters. Questions? 978-546-6934.
Football, cheerleading
Registration is now open for Gloucester Youth Fishermen Football and cheerleading for kindergartners through eighth-graders at gloucesteryouthfishermen.org. Cost for registration is $175; family cap is $300. All coaches require USA Football Certification. Register for A Team, grades 7 and 8; B Team, Grade 7: C Team, Grades 5 and 6; JVC Team, Grade 5: D Team: Grades 3 and 4. New coaching candidates and committee members welcome.
Friends bookshop
The Friends Bookshop is open to the public during regular hours at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Friends volunteers are welcoming customers Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursday, noon to 7 p.m., on the first floor, just past the main entrance. All books, audiobooks, and DVDs are always in good condition and sold at prices starting at $1, with most books $4 or less. For more information, visit: sawyerfreelibrary.org
Creativebug!
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library has added Creativebug to its list of online databases. Creativebug offers more than 1,000 videos by artists and professionals detailing a wide variety of art and craft projects for all ages. Videos cover painting, ceramics, knitting, quilting, jewelry-making, party crafts, and more. Some crafts can be learned in a single video, or skills can be honed over multiple videos. To get started, visit www.rockportlibrary.org, go to home page, enter your library card number and email address. After that, you’ll only need to enter your card number to get crafting! Questions? 978-546-6934.
‘Rescue Reading’
ROCKPORT — Want to help local shelter animals and do your summer reading? Join the Rockport Public Library and Cape Ann Animal Aid for “Rescue Readers,” a weekly program where you sign up to read to cats, kittens, dogs, or puppies waiting to be adopted. This is a great opportunity for you to practice your reading skills, and help socialize these amazing animals. By the end of the session, you might even make a new fur friend. All sessions will take place via Zoom and readers who sign up will be assigned 15-minute time slots between 1 and 3 p.m. This summer’s reading program is sponsored by the Rockport Public Library, the Friends of the Rockport Public Library, the Massachusetts Library System, the Boston Bruins, and the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners, and we are partnered with Cape Ann Animal Aid. Visit https://rockportlibrary.org/events/ to register for this Zoom event. Questions? 978-546-6934.
Archives open
Access to the Cape Ann Museum Library & Archives is now open by appointment at the Janet & William Ellery James Center at the Cape Ann Museum Green. To set one up, send an email to library@capeannmuseum.org. Advance notice is required, as material will need to be consulted and pulled from the temporarily closed library on Pleasant Street. To view a portion of the library and archives collection online, visit capeannmuseum.org/research/finding-aids.
Genealogy research
Access to Ancestry Library Edition has been temporarily expanded to Rockport Library cardholders working remotely, courtesy of ProQuest and its partner Ancestry. This means that all Rockport cardholders can access genealogy databases from home by visiting the library’s website. If you have questions about using these databases or doing genealogical research, please contact the library at 978-546-6934.
Fighting anti-semitism
The Call-to-Action against Antisemitism Committee invites individuals who are interested in working on community programs to educate about antisemitism and implement ways to effectively deal with it, to join the working committee. The committee is open to individuals of all faiths. Email Rabbi Michael Ragozin at rabbiragozin@shirathayam.org for more information.
Vax and Snax
ESSEX — Get a COVID-19 vaccine at the TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St., and leave with a gift card to a local restaurant. Register for a vaccine appointment at a clinic held at the library every Thursday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. through the end of August. Appointments can be made by visiting the link htps://home.color.com/vaccine/register/capeann, or calling the town Board of Health at 978-768-2503.
Jimmy Fund Golf
Sign up now to participate in Jimmy Fund Golf Challenge now through Aug. 30. Fundraise your way for the Jimmy Fund through golf and make a difference for Dana-Farber patients. Challenge yourself to climb the leaderboard, win great prizes, and have fun while giving back. Registration is $25 and there is no fundraising minimum. All participants receive a Jimmy Fund face buff and a $20 PGA TOUR Superstore gift card. Raise over $750 and be invited to the Jimmy Fund Golf Challenge experience on Monday, Aug. 30, at The Cape Club of Sharon. For more information visit JimmyFundGolfChallenge.org.
Cogswell’s Grant open
ESSEX — A must-see for lovers of American folk art, Cogswell’s Grant is open Saturdays and Sundays for tours from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The former summer home of renowned collectors Bertram K. and Nina Fletcher Little, the colonial-era farmhouse is a rich backdrop for their collection, assembled over nearly 60 years. Grounds are open from dawn to dusk. A property of Historic New England, Cogswell’s Grant is located at 60 Spring St., Essex. Advance tickets required. Call 978-768-3632, or email cogswellsgrant@historicnewengland.org.
Museum passes
MANCHESTER — Several museums are offering timed ticket reservations. To reserve library passes to the Cape Ann Museum, Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA), Museum of Science, Peabody Essex Museum and Zoo New England., Manchester Public Library patrons may visit www.manchesterpl.org and click on Museum Passes to begin the reservation process. Click on the museum you are interested in visiting and there you will see instructions to reserve your timed ticket. If you have any questions, please call the library at 978-526-7711. With spring vacation next month, consider reserving your passes today.
Block Party
On Saturday, Aug., 14, downtown Gloucester comes alive with live music, street performers, al fresco dining, non-profits, food vendors and more. The block party runs from 6 to 10 p.m. when Main Street is closed to car traffic and open to pedestrians, thanks to presenting sponsors Rockport Mortgage Corporation and Beth Israel Lahey Health/Addison Gilbert Hospital. The second party will be Sept. 3. For more information, visit https://business.capeannchamber.com/events/details/block-party-20698
Teen arts
Cape Ann Museum’s first ever Teen Arts Council will launch a regular “Teen Arts Night” series on Friday, Aug. 20, for local teens to make art and view the new “Learning to Swim” exhibition at the Cape Ann Museum Green, 13 Prospect St., with music from a local teen band, lawn games, and self-portrait stations for the upcoming exhibit, ‘“Quilted Together: An Exhibit of Community Portraits.” Also new, the council is launching an Instagram account for local teen artists to exhibit work, promote activities and events. To learn more, visit https://www.capeannmuseum.org/exhibitions/.
Bootstraps backpacks
Beverly Bootstraps now offers its Back-to-School Backpack Program to Manchester Essex Regional Middle and High School families on tight budgets. Existing clients will continue to receive services with access to the Food Pantry. Case managers can help with applications for SNAP benefits, utility assistance, counseling and advocacy, as well as offering adult education classes, seasonal programs, and holiday gifts. Beverly Bootstraps is located at 35 Park St. in Beverly. Questions? Call 978-927-1561.
Vaccine clinics
In response to the COVID-19 delta variant, the Greater Cape Ann Community Collaborative urges local residents who have not been vaccinated to do so at a scheduled GCACC clinic. Clinics are free to all state residents 12 and older. Health insurance is not required. Walk-ins are welcome, but you are encouraged to register in advance at https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/capeann. The schedule is:
MONDAYS: Ipswich, Our Lady of Hope rectory, 1 Pine Swamp Road, 1 to 4 p.m., through August, Pfizer vaccine.
WEDNESDAYS: Hamilton Public Safety Building, 265 Bay Road, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Pfizer vaccine and J&J, indicate preference when you register.
THURSDAYS: TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. in Essex, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. and Topsfield Fairgrounds Bee Building, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Pfizer and J&J available at both, indicate preference when you register.
SATURDAYS: Rockport Community House, 58 Broadway, 10 a.m. to noon, Pfizer and J&J, indicate preference when you register.
Questions? 978-290-9618, or visit capeannclinic.com.