Free driver safety series
AAA Northeast and Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St., are offering a free six-part virtual series for new or soon-to-be-new drivers on Thursday evenings on Zoom. All seminars are relevant to drivers of all ages. The last weekly topic, on June 3, is “Dare to Prepare.” Sign up for this last seminar and you’ll access the previous five. To register, go to the Events Calendar at the library’s website, manchesterpl.org.
Pride in the Archives
Cape Ann Museum is partnering with Historic New England to kick off Pride Month with Pride in the Archives, a Zoom lecture on Wednesday, June 2, at 4 p.m. Free for members of CAM and Historic New England, non-members pay $10. Both must register in advance at https://www.capeannmuseum.org/events/pride-in-the-archives/
Yoga for children
The Rockport Public Library invites youngsters to join Elissa Shoreman from Buddhaful Souls Yoga, who is offering a series of 30-minute Zoom classes through June 9. No prior experience is needed. Young children meet Tuesdays from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Tweens and teens meet Wednesdays from 4 to 4:30 p.m. This series is sponsored by the Friends of the Rockport Library. To register, visit https://rockportlibrary.org/events/.
School Arts Festival
Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., has partnered with the Gloucester Education Foundation for the Gloucester Public School Arts Festival 2021, showcasing the artwork of local students from kindergarten through high school now through June 5 at the library. From Wednesday, June 2, through Saturday, June 5, enjoy a special video compilation of the artwork produced by the Gloucester Education Foundation with local filmmaker Stephen Brock on the library’s big first-floor screen in the children’s room through the day during regular library hours. You may also view it on GEF’s website, thinkthebest.org, after June 6. Questions? Visit thinkthebest.org, sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Library open
ESSEX — T.O.H.P. Burnham Library, 30 Martin St., Essex, is now open for browsing by appointment. Hours are Fridays 1 to 5 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon during May and June. Call for a scheduled 45-minute appointment for browsing, copy, fax, and computer use. Mask must be worn and social distancing practices in place.
Manchester by app
MANCHESTER— Manchester Historical Museum now offers a free mobile tour of Manchester-by-the Sea via your mobile device or computer. Learn about Manchester’s history, from its colonial farms and fishing times to the furniture making era and on to the Gilded Age. Visit 16 sites including historic buildings and outdoor spaces. This app can be downloaded to your mobile device from Apple or Google app stores. Just type in Manchester-by-the-Sea Tour and install. This feature uses Google maps GPS to help you locate your position and all the site locations. You can also use the link mhmtours.oncell.com to take the tour on your computer.