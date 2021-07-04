Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.
Teen internships
LEAP for Education is running a free 2021 summer internship program for youth and young adults from Gloucester and surrounding towns. Participants will work virtually eight to 10 hours a week on a project with a mentor or company, and attend regularly scheduled Zoom workplace skills workshops with speakers on important topics such as job interviewing, job hunting, and resume writing. Interns receive school credit and a salary or $500 stipend. Interested teens and young adults may email program coordinator JoAnn Leavitt, at jleavitt@leap4ed.org for more information, to set up an interview, or to register. Career and business mentors are needed. Mentorships require about 90 minutes a week.
The application link is http://bit.ly/37PcoN2, or go to www.leap4ed.org: https://www.leap4ed.org/services/career-connections/gloucester-internship/registration/
Storytellers wanted
The Gloucester Writers Center and North Shore Arts Association are looking for storytellers who want to share their tales at “Fish Tales,” Gloucester’s own “Moth Hour” on Aug. 19, starting at 7:30 p.m. at the North Shore Arts Association 11 Pirates Lane, Gloucester. The theme of the evening will be “Boundaries.” What are we keeping in? What are we keeping out? Where’s the line? The sky’s the limit; push through your inner walls and break down those boundaries, or just color within the lines — it’s up to you. Interested? Contact Laila, Storyteller in Residence, at lailagoodman@gmail.com
Nurse at Senior Center
ROCKPORT — A North Shore VNA nurse will be at the Rockport Senior Center, 58 Broadway, Rockport, on the secnd Thursday of each month from 9 to 11 a.m. She is available to check blood pressure, do diabetes testing and answer health care questions. No appointments are necessary. For more information, call 978-546-2573.
Virtual art class
ROCKPORT — Join fellow crafters on Wednesday, July 14 at 7 p.m. for a Zoom Pop-up Art Class hosted by Rockport Public Library. Learn how to make felted wool beads in an easy step-by-step process in colors to accent your necklace. The kits are provided and include all you need. Just bring a pair of scissors. The class is sponsored by the Friends of the Rockport Public Library, and limited in size, so to to insure your spot, register ASAP for Zoom login information. Call 978-546-3259 for details. Prior to the class, registrants will need to pick up their kit at the library, 17 School Street, Rockport.
Meditate for positivity
ROCKPORT — Join a Zoom meditation session on Thursday, July 15, at 7p.m. hosted by Rockport Public Library with Gerry Gorman, who has been meditating for over 30 years, sharing a practical technique that can positively impact your life. Now recognized as contributing to a more positive, healthy lifestyle, meditation is an invaluable tool helping people reduce stress, gain a sense of fulfillment in life as well as foster greater physical, emotional, and spiritual well-being. Sponsored by the Friends of the Rockport Public Library, this event requires registration on Zoom. Call 978-546-3259 for details.