COVID vaccine information
The Gloucester Health Department is sharing a PSA video (https://vimeo.com/539788613) on the Importance of Vaccination Against COVID-19, with Public Health Nurse Kelley Hiland discussing how the vaccine not only helps your immune system fight off COVID-19, but protects those around you, especially those with an increased risk. Residents are reminded that those age 16 and older are for the COVID-19 vaccine ( https://www.mass.gov/info-details/preregister-for-a-covid-19-vaccine-appointment). No internet? Call 211 to access appointment services. Homebound residents may call 833-983-0485 to see if they qualify and to schedule an appointment through the state’s homebound vaccination program. Call 978-515-5255 for a Medical Reserve Corps volunteer to find access to transportation to or from an appointment and assist those without internet access with appointments.
Family focus groups
The Cape Ann Museum is reassessing and redesigning its family program offerings. This public information effort aims to generate input from local families, teachers, and community members on how the museum can best serve local families. This May, the museum is coordinating a series of virtual family focus groups. Each will include eight to 10 participants and last about an hour and a half. Participants will receive a free family pass to the museum. The museum is are looking for individuals from a wide cross-section of Cape Ann. If interested, please fill out an intake form at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfNxWvbFYXdKYzTkm0OqhYmBOSIii1g3jbYI7Sc7m9g7f6oVA/viewform
Wine tasting webinar
ESSEX— Grab your friends and sip some wine while Colin Budzyna tells you all about wine tasting in a webinar hosted by T.O.H.P. Burnham Library on Sunday, May 23, at 7 p.m. Budzyna enrolled in Boston University’s Elizabeth Bishop School of Wine, completing Levels 1 and 2 of its wine studies program, before receiving his WSET Level 2 Award in Wines (with distinction). Reservations are required at www.essexpubliclibrary.org/events.
Pride in the Archives
Cape Ann Museum is partnering with Historic New England to kick-off Pride Month with Pride in the Archives, a zoom lecture on Wednesday, June 2, at 4 p.m. Free for members of CAM and Historic New England, non-members pay $10. Both must register in advance at: https://www.capeannmuseum.org/events/pride-in-the-archives/
Road trip
ESSEX— On Monday, June 7, at 7 p.m., T.O.H.P. Burnham Library is host to Chronicle reporter Ted Reinstein who will take you from Maine to Rhode Island, Mount Washington to Mount. Mansfield, and Berkshire foliage to Fenway Park. Along the way, you’ll meet colorful characters and learn odd facts about familiar places, and this being a Ted talk— visit a few classic diners and learn where to get the best clam chowdah in America. Author of three books about New England, Reinstein will take questions after the talk. Reservations are required at www.essexpubliclibrary.org/events
Library pop-up
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library is continuing with its Back Porch Pickup of library materials and has added pop-up library hours (weather permitting) for browsing.
Pop-up patrons may browse with their eyes and only touch materials being borrowed. Hand sanitizer is provided. After choosing items, follow the directions on the cart to have a librarian check the materials out.
To participate in the porch pickup, patrons can request materials online by logging on to the library’s website at www.rockportlibrary.org or by calling 978-546-6934. Once books are available for pickup, patrons will be notified and can come to the back of the library, ring the outside bell, and receive material.
If you would like personalized recommendations of materials, please feel free to call at 978-546-6934 or email the library at info@rockportlibrary.org and we would be happy to pull together a bundle (for all ages) of items for you to bring home.
Please remember that wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing at all times is mandatory.
Virtual story time
ROCKPORT — Rockport Public Library’s new youth services librarian, Ms. KL Pereira, holds a virtual story time twice a week. Bedtime Stories are on Tuesdays at 7:15 p.m. and Morning Story Time is on Thursdays at 10:15 a.m. Tune in on Facebook and Twitter to listen to some new stories and some old favorites.