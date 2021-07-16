Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.
Jimmy Fun Golf
Sign up now to participate in Jimmy Fund Golf Challenge now through Aug. 30. Fundraise your way for the Jimmy Fund through golf and make a difference for Dana-Farber patients. Challenge yourself to climb the leaderboard, win great prizes, and have fun while giving back. Registration is $25 and there is no fundraising minimum. All participants receive a Jimmy Fund face buff and a $20 PGA TOUR Superstore gift card. Raise over $750 and be invited to the Jimmy Fund Golf Challenge experience on Monday, Aug. 30, at The Cape Club of Sharon. For more information visit JimmyFundGolfChallenge.org.
Cogswell’s Grant open
ESSEX — A must-see for lovers of American folk art, Cogswell’s Grant is open Saturdays and Sundays for tours from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The former summer home of renowned collectors Bertram K. and Nina Fletcher Little, the colonial-era farmhouse is a rich backdrop for their collection, assembled over nearly 60 years. Grounds are open from dawn to dusk. A property of Historic New England, Cogswell’s Grant is located at 60 Spring St., Essex. Advance tickets required. Call 978-768-3632, or email cogswellsgrant@historicnewengland.org.
Museum openings
MANCHESTER — Several museums are now open and offering timed ticket reservations. To reserve library passes to the Cape Ann Museum, Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA), Museum of Science, Peabody Essex Museum and Zoo New England., Manchester Public Library patrons may visit www.manchesterpl.org and click on Museum Passes to begin the reservation process. Click on the museum you are interested in visiting and there you will see instructions to reserve your timed ticket. If you have any questions, please call the library at 978-526-7711. With spring vacation next month, consider reserving your passes today.
Get your Grow Bag
Backyard Growers is now selling Grow Bags, an alternative and affordable way to grow veggies outside on a patio, balcony, doorstep, or really anywhere that gets sun. These bags come in multiple sizes — three to 25 gallons — and are well-suited for growing cucumbers, leafy greens, eggplants, peppers, summer squash, and tomatoes. Those interested in purchasing a bag can shop online at Backyard Growers’ store at https://www.backyardgrowers.org/shop/p/felt-grow-bags or call 978-281-0480.
Storytellers wanted
The Gloucester Writers Center and North Shore Arts Association are looking for storytellers who want to share their tales at “Fish Tales,” Gloucester’s own “Moth Hour” on Aug. 19, starting at 7:30 p.m. at the North Shore Arts Association 11 Pirates Lane, Gloucester. The theme of the evening will be “Boundaries.” What are we keeping in? What are we keeping out? Where’s the line? The sky’s the limit; push through your inner walls and break down those boundaries, or just color within the lines — it’s up to you. Interested? Contact Laila, Storyteller in Residence, at lailagoodman@gmail.com
Nurse at Senior Center
ROCKPORT — A North Shore VNA nurse will be at the Rockport Senior Center, 58 Broadway, Rockport, on the secnd Thursday of each month from 9 to 11 a.m. She is available to check blood pressure, do diabetes testing and answer health care questions. No appointments are necessary. For more information, call 978-546-2573.
Teen internships
LEAP for Education is running a free 2021 summer internship program for youth and young adults from Gloucester and surrounding towns. Participants will work virtually eight to 10 hours a week on a project with a mentor or company, and attend regularly scheduled Zoom workplace skills workshops with speakers on important topics such as job interviewing, job hunting, and resume writing. Interns receive school credit and a salary or $500 stipend. Interested teens and young adults may email program coordinator JoAnn Leavitt, at jleavitt@leap4ed.org for more information, to set up an interview, or to register. Career and business mentors are needed. Mentorships require about 90 minutes a week.
The application link is http://bit.ly/37PcoN2, or go to www.leap4ed.org: https://www.leap4ed.org/services/career-connections/gloucester-internship/registration/
Art show at bank
The public exhibit “Finding Joy in Challenging Times,” created by artist Kathryn G. Roberts, is available for viewing now through Saturday, Aug. 7, in BankGloucester’s lobby on Main Street. A full-time artist specializing in vibrant watercolor, art —always the Gloucester native’s passion — has evolved into a full-time business at her Cape Ann Art Gallery, where she also teaches classes. Visitors are welcome by appointmant, and all art featured in this show is for sale. Affiliated with the New England Watercolor Society, Rockport Art Association, the Experimental Art Group, North Shore Art Association, The Rocky Neck Art Colony and seARTS, Roberts has participated in numerous group shows on the North Shore and curated multiple solo exhibitions. Her work is shown in collections throughout the U.S. Many of her paintings are in collections throughout the United States and are on view on Instagram: @kathygrobartgallery. Questions? Contact kwall@bankgloucester.com or 978-675-9903.
Great Marsh art
On view to July 30 at the Janet & William Ellery James Center at CAM Green, 13 Poplar St., is the exhibition “Dorothy Kerper Monnelly, Brad Story, and the Great Marsh.” Monnelly’s photographs and Story’s sculptures are both inspired by the North Shore seascapes, in particular the Great Marsh. Please reserve a timed entrance now at www.camuseum.eventbrite.com. Admission is $12 adults, $10 Cape Ann residents, seniors and students. Youth (under 18) and Museum members are free. For more information, visit www.capeannmuseum.org.