Rockport UU Fair
ROCKPORT — The Unitarian Universalist Society of Rockport Holiday Fair will be held on Saturday, Dec 4, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at 4 Cleaves St, Rockport. Festive, fun, and full of goodies.
Annisquam sale
Mark your calendars for Saturday Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for Annisquam Historical Society’s pre-holiday sale featuring copies of historic photographs, plus mugs and books featuring a variety of historic images taken from its collection.
The Annisquam Historical Society is located at 7 Walnut St., Gloucester, between 32 and 36 Leonard St. For more information, email info@annisquamhistoricalsociety.org.