St. John’s Thrift Shop and Regal Rummage
St. John’s Episcopal Church will be re-opening its Thrift Shop and Regal Rummage by appointment only, effective Wednesday, Nov. 18.Half-hour appointments may be booked by calling Marge at 978-283-1708. The shops will be open on Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with face masks and social distancing required. The church is located at 48 Middle St, with parking at 33 Washington St.
Virtual Coping with the Holidays
The holiday season can be a stressful time for people who have experienced a significant loss. On Wednesday, Nov. 18, noon to 2 p.m., Care Dimensions encourages anyone grieving to learn helpful ways to cope, by sharing your stories and finding mutual support at a free Zoom workshop led by licensed grief counselors. Free software is available online. To receive the Zoom link, email Grief@CareDimensions.org or Kerianne O’Keefe at 855-774-5100.
Free parking season begins in Rockport
ROCKPORT — Police here have announced the beginning of Rockport’s “Free Parking Season.”
The free parking period extends through April 14, 2021.
You do not have to pay at the parking kiosks or meters during this time.
Police remind parkers there is 2-hour limit on Main Street between Jewett and Beach streets between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The limit is in place through April 15.
Company launches mask campaign
NeedyMeds, headquartered in Gloucester, has launched the “Masks Make the Difference” campaign.
As a premium for a donation, NeedyMeds is offering a high-quality, triple-layer mask that normally sells for $25 to highlight the importance of mask-wearing in preventing the spread of COVID-19 infections. A suggested donation is $20.
“There’s no question that mask-wearing is the simplest and one of the best ways to lessen the spread of the deadly SARS-CoV-2 virus,” said Gloucester resident Rich Sagall, MD, president of NeedyMeds in a prepared statement. “Our mission is to help people who are having problems with healthcare costs. That’s why we designed this unique program.”
NeedyMeds has established a special page, www.masksmakethedifference.org, with all the program details and a donation page. Along with their masks, people will also receive a NeedyMeds drug discount card. The card, accepted at more that 65,000 pharmacies, offers savings of up to 80% off the cash price of prescription medicines.
The “Masks Make the Difference” campaign is a pilot program and supplies are limited. More information may found at www.masksmakethedifference.org or www.needymeds.org.
Legion honors Tibbets
Peter S. Tibbets was recently honored for his service by members of the Capt. Lester S. Wass American Legion Post No. 3 at a special ceremony.
“Peter has given over 32 years of service to this post and the community and he deserves a little recognition,” said post Commander Mark L. Nestor.
At a special ceremony, Tibbets was honored for his 15 years of service as adjutant of the Gloucester post. Nestor presented Tibbetts with a plaque honoring his service to this post and to the community.
Nestor noted that Tibbets had been one of the post’s most ardent supporters of the Gloucester Legion post’s free Holiday Dinner Meal Program for Cape Ann veterans, the elderly and those in need throughout Cape Ann.
State Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr and state Rep. Ann-Margaret Ferrante, both Gloucester residents and supporters of the post and veterans’ causes, took time out from their busy schedules to attend. Tarr and Ferrante both presented resolutions from the Massachusetts Legislature recognizing Tibbets’ service.
In following Covid-19 protocols, attendance at the ceremony was limited.
Magnolia Historical Society fundraisers
The Magnolia Historical Society has new fundraising opportunities planned, beginning with The Magnolia Towne Shoppe, in the Schoolhouse, 46 Magnolia Ave., Magnolia, that is now open Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon, until Christmas. Along with T-shirts, on sale will be a selection of items from Lexington Avenue’s Arts Abound, Cape Ann Olive Oil Co., photographer Donna Ardizzoni’s photographs, jig-saw puzzles, and bath and beach towels. Raffle Mania, held only on the Facebook page of the Magnolia Historical Society, now through Dec.15, offers a live drawing daily for one to 10 items. Those interested in raffle need to “like” the Facebook page, then purchase raffle tickets online with Venmo; this fundraiser is the online version of the society’s yearly auction and raffle. Then, the historical society has also partnered with Cape Ann Giclee to print photos of some of Gloucester’s most iconic spots, all for sale. Visit ww.capeanngiclee.com or the Magnolia Historical Society Facebook page.
Paper Yeti Virtual Art Class
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Cultural Council is sponsoring a Zoom Pop-Up Art School Class for ages 8 to 12 at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21. Learn to make an abominable and adorable Yeti with scissors, paper, and glue. You’ll have a 2-foot-long Yeti to hang on your wall. Please gather all the materials; you will need 10 sheets of plain white printer paper, pencil with an eraser, glue stick, markers or crayons, and scissors. Optional: colored construction paper to make shapes for eyes. Registration is required for Zoom login: call 978-546-6934 or email: info@rockportlibrary.org
Noon Time Book Club
ROCKPORT — Dede McManus will lead the Noon Time Book Club’s discussion of “The Last Painting of Sarah de Vos” by Dominic Smith, on Zoom on Wednesday, Nov. 25, at noon. This rich and detailed story connects a 17th century Dutch painting to its 20th century American owner and the lonely but fervent art student who makes the life-changing decision to forge it. Copies are available for back porch pick up or to place on hold. Registration is required: call 978-546-6934 or email: info@rockportlibrary.org.
Young Widow/Widower Coping with holidays
On Monday, Dec. 14, 6 to 7:30 p.m., young widow and widowers are welcome to join a free Zoom support group hosted by facilitator Kristin Kowalski, MS, and peer facilitator Frank Comparato, who will discuss helpful ways to cope and encourage sharing stories and mutual support. Registration is required by Dec. 9. Please email Kristin Kowalski at KKowalski@CareDimensions.org or call 781-373-6633.
Manchester Senior Tax Work Off
MANCHESTER — The town Council on Aging is accepting applications from seniors interested in participating in the Senior Tax Work Off Program. This program allows a senior to work up to 125 hours for the town between now and May 2021 for up to a $1,500 credit on property taxes. Seniors older than 65 with a primary residence in Manchester and a gross income not exceeding 500% of the Federal Poverty Level are eligible. Seniors with a gross income at or below $63,800 for individuals or $86,200 for couples may qualify for the program which is allowed under MGL Chapter 59 Section 5K, adopted at Town Meeting in April 2014. The program is designed to augment existing operations with additional assistance from senior workers. For more information, contact Nancy Hammond, director of senior services, at 978- 526-7500 or at hammondn@manchester.ma.us. Download the application at www.manchester.ma.us, or stop by the Council on Aging office.