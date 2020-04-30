As the coronavirus pandemic roles on and many people are out of work, Cape Ann's towns are taking different approaches with their tax due dates.
In Rockport, selectmen voted Tuesday to defer all late fees on property and motor vehicle excise taxes until June 29.
"We certainly never expected to be in this situation we would be in two or three months ago," said Selectmen Chairman Paul Murphy. "People are not working, unemployment claims have rose to a huge number. We thought this would bring some relief to tax payers to Rockport. Every little bit helps."
For those who want to be on time, the due date for property taxes is Friday, May 1. Motor vehicle excise taxes were due March 10.
Manchester's selectmen agreed earlier this month, to push back the due date for property and real estate taxes to June 1.
"That was an easy one for the board, one of our easiest decisions," said Selectmen Chairman Eli Boling. "We recognized early on there would be residents that would be in sudden financial pinches."
Essex officials discussed whether to do the same at Monday's selectmen meeting. It was ultimately turned down as was the option of waiving interest from March 10 to June 30. Selectmen did, however, vote to extend the deadline to request tax deferrals and exemptions from April 1 to June 1.
"We elected not to do it as we have a big construction project (the combined police and fire facility) going on right now," explained Treasurer Jeffrey Soulard. "It's making tax flow a bit difficult right now. We looked over the budget and saw we were trailing in receipts from where we were last year. We couldn't afford to defer the date to one month."
Soulard said the decision was difficult as he knows some in town are struggling financially during the pandemic. However, he welcomes those who are having difficulty to contact his office at 978-768-4519
"We're going to try to work with folks to minimize additional charges the best way we can under the law," he said.
Gloucester Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken in mid April authorized the extension of the due dates of:
* Fourth-quarter property tax payments from May 1 to June 1.
* Applications for exemptions and deferrals of tax bills from April 1 to June 1.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.