Chloe Kenyon and Kenny Whitehead of Gloucester earned placement on the University of Maine at Farmington’s Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester. Kenyon also earned placement on the list for the spring 2020 semester. UMF maintains a Dean’s List each semester for those students completing a minimum of 12 credits in courses producing quality points.
William Bradley Cox of Rocky Neck in Gloucester graduated in May from Salem State University as a member of the Class of 2020. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Finance. He is an alumnus of Crossroads High School in Santa Monica, California.
Nathan Rubin of Gloucester, a student at Northern Vermont University, was named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester. Students who achieve between a 3.50 and 3.99 semester average are placed on the Dean’s List at the two-campus institution with campuses in Johnson and Lyndonville, Vermont.