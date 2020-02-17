People items should be sent to the Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, via email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com or faxed to 978-282-4397. College graduation and dean’s list items should come directly from the school.
¢¢¢
Andrew King of Gloucester has been named to the 2019 fall semester dean’s list at Boston College. He is a member of the Class of 2020 in the Carroll School of Management, where he is double majoring in finance and information systems.
¢¢¢
Caroline King of Gloucester has been named to the 2019 fall semester First Honors Dean’s List at Boston College. She is a member of the Class of 2022 in the Morrissey College of Arts and Sciences.
¢¢¢
The following local students were named to the dean’s list for the Fall 2019 semester at Saint Michael’s College in Colchester, Vermont.
Benjamin P. Soulard, a first-year student pursing a sociology - anthropology major. The Essex resident is a graduate of Manchester Essex Regional High School in Manchester.
Alaina X. Noble, a first-year student pursing an exploratory major. The Gloucester resident graduated Rockport High School.
Matthew W. Pramas, a senior majoring in media studies-digital arts. The Gloucester resident graduated the Landmark School.
Carly A. Guelli, a junior sociology-anthropology major. The Rockport resident is a graduate of Rockport High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.