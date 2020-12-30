MCPHS University has named Zaionara Diana Machado to its dean’s list for the summer 2020 semester. Machado is a native of Gloucester, and is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree. She will graduate from the Boston campus in 2021.
The MCPHS dean’s list recognizes those students with a full-time course load who have achieved outstanding scholarship with a 3.5 GPA or higher for the academic term.
