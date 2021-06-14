Cape Ann people in the news

People items should be sent to the Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, via email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com or faxed to 978-282-4397. College graduation and dean’s list items should come directly from the school.
Rockport native Jenna Hoch, a graduate of Beverly High School, earned academic distinction for the most recent semester at Whitman College in Walla Walla, Washington. This recognition is given to students who have completed a minimum of 12 credits, passed all credits attempted, and have earned a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on no fewer than nine graded credits during the semester.
Karen Favazza Spencer was presented with The Sally K. Lenhardt Alumni Professional Leadership Award on June 6 in a virtual ceremony by Lesley University in Cambridge. The award honors a alumnus for leadership in education, human services, management, or the arts. In 2012, Favazza Spencer published “A to XP: The Agile ABC Book.” In 2018, she coauthored a peer-reviewed paper published in a scientific journal, “Blood is Thicker Than Water: Flaws in a National Toxicology Program Study.” She is currently a named representative for the Food and Water Watch in an ongoing lawsuit against the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) relevant to fluoride in drinking water. The lawsuit charges the EPA for its failure to follow the Toxic Substance Control Act (TSCA) regulations specific to pre- and post-natal neurotoxicity from exposure to artificially fluoridated community water supplies.
Jonathan Isaac Burbank of Manchester in May was awarded a Bachelor of Science, with distinction, in Engineering and Management, with minors in sustained energy system engineering and project management, from Clarkson University in Potsdam, New York.