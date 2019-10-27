Nicholas Bazdanes graduated from the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy (MFA) on Friday, Oct. 25.
Bazdanes was among the 38 firefighters representing 18 departments to graduate from the MFA’s Career Recruit Firefighter Training Class 277. Graduates were recognized at a ceremony at the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services headquarters in Stow.
The 50-day program teaches the essentials of fire and non-fire conditions, life safety, search and rescue, ladder operations, water supply, pump operation and fire attack.
Bazdanes was hired by the Gloucester Fire Department in April 2018, according to Chief Eric L. Smith. He is a resident of Gloucester and a graduate of Gloucester High School.
In joining the fire service, he followed in his father, Firefighter Theodore Bazdanes’ footsteps. His father was an active participant in Friday’s graduation ceremony.
“On behalf of the entire Gloucester Fire Department, we welcome Firefighter Bazdanes and congratulate him on completion of the extensive firefighting training program,” Smith said in a prepared statement. “We are confident that he will be a valuable member of our department and will fulfill his duty to the residents of our city.”
Gloucester resident Sybil Darcy is one of six nurses chosen to participate in Care Dimensions Inc.’s Hospice Nurse Residency Program. The program, started in 2015, offers intensive training to nurses who are new to hospice and palliative care. It includes lectures, simulated patient scenarios, field observations and a controlled caseload of patients guided by a dedicated preceptor. Darcy is a graduate of North Shore Community College’s licensed practical nurse and registered nurse programs.
The Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce awarded $9,000 in scholarships to six Cape Ann students. The scholars were saluted as part of the Chamber’s 39th Annual Small Business Week awards and recognition luncheon in June at the Castle Manor Inn’s Sea Glass Restaurant, 141 Essex Ave. in Gloucester.
Here are the 2019 Cape Ann Scholarship winners:
Chloe Beaulieu, Rockport High School: Pat Roy Scholarship, $1,500
Jacob Heath, Essex Tech Regional High School: Red Deering Scholarship, $1,500
Lauryn O’Connor, Gloucester High School: Cape Ann Chamber Scholarship, $1,500
Bennett O’Leary, Manchester Essex Regional High School: Woodman’s Scholarship, $1,500
Luke Pata, Gloucester High School: Rudy Macchi Scholarship, $1,500
Marc Smith, Gloucester High School: Mike Costello Scholarship, $1,500
All of the students were members of the Class of 2019 at their respective high schools, and are continuing their studies in business-related fields or in a trade following graduation.
Austin Preparatory School in Reading has named Steven R. DiSalvo, Ph.D., president of Endicott College in Beverly, to its board of trustees. DiSalvo is a longtime leader in higher education and philanthropy and has held a number of executive positions in for-profits and nonprofits. He was president at Wisconsin’s Marian University, in addition to serving in various capacities at Fordham University, Loyola University Chicago, and Fairfield University. Before coming to Endicott, DiSalvo was president of Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire.
