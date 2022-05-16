Caroline Ellis of Gloucester has been named to the dean’s list at the University of the South in Sewanee, Tennessee, for the fall 2021 term. To earn a place on Sewanee’s dean’s list, a student must earn a minimum grade point average of 3.625 on a 4.0 scale. Ellis is the daughter of Anne-Seymour St. John and W. Albert Ellis of Gloucester.
¢¢¢
People items should be sent to the Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, via email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com or faxed to 978-282-4397. College graduation and dean’s list items should come directly from the school.