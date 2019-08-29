People items should be sent to the Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, via email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com or faxed to 978-282-4397. College graduation and dean’s list items should come directly from the school.
¢¢¢
Krystal Williams of Cape Ann Savings Bank has graduated from The New England School for Financial Studies. She was one of 84 students from banks and other financial services-related firms who completed graduation requirements for the school, established by the Massachusetts Bankers Association. To complete the school program, students enroll in a one-year course of study, including two one-week residential sessions held at the Babson Executive Conference Center. Students must complete five bank-specific research papers and participate in bank-management simulations presenting typical challenges facing today’s senior bank managers.
¢¢¢
Ryan MacLaughlin of Gloucester, son of Robie and Meghan MacLaughlin, graduated from Pingree School in Hamilton on June 9. He will be attending Norwich University in the fall.
¢¢¢
Caroline King of Gloucester has been named to the 2019 spring semester First Honors Dean’s List at Boston College. She is a member of the Class of 2022 in the Morrissey College of Arts and Sciences.
¢¢¢
Oliver Meyer of Gloucester, son of Jim and Jennie Meyer, graduated from Pingree School in Hamilton on June 9. He will be attending the University of Vermont in the fall.
¢¢¢
Nelson Pike of Rockport has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota. The Rockport High graduate, the son of Brian and Patricia Pike, is majoring in history. The dean’s list recognizes students with a semester grade point average of 3.75 or higher on a 4-point scale.
¢¢¢
Sierra Gelsomini of Gloucester was awarded a Bachelor of Science in Health Science Studies from Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut, during ceremonies held in May.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.