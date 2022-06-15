People items should be sent to the Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, via email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com or faxed to 978-282-4397. College graduation and dean’s list items should come directly from the school.
Rockport resident Samantha Gove has earned a place on the dean’s list for outstanding academic achievement during the spring semester of the 2021-22 academic year at Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania. A student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive dean’s list recognition. Gove, a member of the Class if 2023, is majoring in East Asian studies.
Carter Lockwood of Manchester graduated from the Pomfret School in Pomfret, Connecticut, at its 128th Commencement on May 29.
Mason Camille of Gloucester has been named to the dean’s list at Assumption University in Worcester for the spring 2022 semester. Students named to the dean’s list must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 for a five-class, 15-credit semester to be included on the prestigious list, which is announced at the completion of the fall and spring semesters.
Gloucester residents Gillian Crossman, Macey Oliver, Annarita Sanfilippo and Emma Saputo have been named to the dean’s List at lasell University in Newton. Students must complete at least 12 credits as a full-time student and achieve a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher to be named to the Dean’s List.
Gloucester residents Nicole D’Ambrosio and Alexis Exama have graduated as members of the Class of 2022 on May 22, in the 142nd Commencement celebration at Curry College in Mansfield.