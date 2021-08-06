People items should be sent to the Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, via email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com or faxed to 978-282-4397. College graduation and dean’s list items should come directly from the school.
Jemima Grow of Gloucester was recently named to the dean’s list at the College of William & Mary for the spring 2021 semester. To achieve dean’s list status, a full-time degree-seeking undergraduate student must take at least 12 credit hours and earn a 3.6 Quality Point Average during the semester.
Four Gloucester residents have been named to the dean’s list for the winter semester at Bates College in Lewiston , Maine. They are:
Drew Murdock, the son of Albert E. Murdock and Angela M. LeBlanc Murdock, a 2017 graduate of Pingree School in Hamilton. He is majoring in biological chemistry and minoring in dance.
Henry Hardy, the son of Jonathan R. Hardy and Alexandra C. Rhinelander, a 2018 graduate of Gloucester High School. He is majoring in biology and minoring in mathematics.
Christian Sanfilippo, the son of Ignazio Sanfilippo and Rosa Sanfilippo, a 2017 graduate of Gloucester High School. He is majoring in history.
Lilah Meyer, the daughter of James W. Meyer and Jennie A. Meyer, and a 2020 graduate of Rockport High School.
These Cape Ann students graduated with the Class of 2021 from the University of Massachusetts in Amherst:
Tracy M. Blagden, Marlaina Gabrielle Fulmer, Lydia Joyce Giangregorio, Roy Kirwa Kimutai Kirwa, Alexia Marianna Marnoto, Julian Israel Mendoza, and Sophia Marie Pata, all of Gloucester.
Alexandra Michelle Lee and Evan Thomas Pennoyer, both of Essex.
Rachel Danielle Gross, Andrew Hamel, Hannah Eve Kemp, Julia Rose Kerr, Gerhard Kola, John Joseph Najjar, and Caroline A. O’Neill, all of Manchester.