Theses Manchester residents have graduated from St. John’s Preparatory School in Danvers: Hayden Barton Byrne, awarded the Social Studies Medal; Chase William Davis; Luke Russell Magnuson, a National Merit Commended Student; Peter Henry Bates Martin; and Alexander Samiei.

The following Rockport residents have graduated from St. John’s Preparatory School in Danvers: Charles Coyne; Renato Korzinek, awarded the Science Medal; Aidan Joseph Mueller; and Joshua Leonidas Vorias.

Julia Brown and Isabella Ciluffo, both of Gloucester, have been named to the Presidents List at Plymouth State University for the spring 2021 semester.

Isabel Bailey of Gloucester has earned a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Vermont during the university’s 220th commencement.

Yana Nash of Rockport has been named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Roger Williams University, in Bristol, Rhode Island, and has graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Aquaculture and Aquarium Science.

Catherine Nicholas of Essex has been named to the president’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Dean College in Franklin.

Grace Brancaleone of Gloucester graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Diagnostic Medical Sonography from Regis College in Weston. She has joined the ultrasound department at Salem Hospital.

Declan Beaton of Rockport has graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies from Plymouth State University in Plymouth, New Hampshire.

