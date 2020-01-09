Cape Ann people in the news

People items should be sent to the Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, via email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com or faxed to 978-282-4397. College graduation and dean’s list items should come directly from the school.
¢¢¢
Gloucester Fire Capt. Barry Aptt completed the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy’s six-day Basic Fire Investigation course in November. The six-day basic fire investigation course covers the concepts of witness interviewing, fire behavior, scene examination, fire scene documentation, and evidence collection. Students must pass a written exam. The program covers unintentional fires, intentionally set fires, automobile fires, fatal fires and wild land fires.
¢¢¢
Jacqueline Celia Otterbein of Manchester was one of approximately 320 students who received bachelor’s degrees from the University of Massachusetts Amherst this September 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.