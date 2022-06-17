People items should be sent to the Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, via email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com or faxed to 978-282-4397. College graduation and dean’s list items should come directly from the school.
The following Cape Ann residents have been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at the University of Vermont in Burlington: Samuel Crocker, Business Administration major, from Manchester, the Grossman School of Business; Haley Faulds, Psychological Science major, from Rockport, College of Arts and Sciences. Olivia Newman, Secondary Education — Language major, from Rockport, College of Education and Social Services.; Luke Schwartz, Mechanical Engineering major, from Manchester, College of Engineering and Mathematical Sciences; Emma Sekercan, Elementary Education — K-6 major, from Rockport, College of Education and Social Services; Perry Wilson, Environmental Engineering major, from Rockport, College of Engineering and Mathematical Sciences. To be named to the dean’s list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20 percent of their class in their respective college or school.
Gloucester residents Samara M. Houle and Nathaniel A. Mattera were among seniors awarded degrees at Clark University’s 118th Commencement exercises on May 22. Houle graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Media, Culture & the Arts; Mattera graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in philosophy.
Shyanne Allen, Nicole D’Ambrosio, and Alexis Exama, of Gloucester, and John Przesiek of Manchester were named to the Spring 2022 dean’s list at Curry College in Milton.
Michael Newman of Rockport has been named to the dean’s dist for the spring semester of the 2021-22 academic year at Castleton University in Castleton, Vermont.