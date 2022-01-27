People items should be sent to the Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, via email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com or faxed to 978-282-4397. College graduation and dean’s list items should come directly from the school.
Carly Guelli of Rockport graduated May 13 from Saint Michael’s College in Colchester, Vermont, with a Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude, in Sociology and Anthropology.
The granddaughter of Gretchen (Gerry) Golden of Rockport and the late Dr. Richard Golden, Amelia Ochoa was featured with the Belmont University Choir of Nashville, Tennessee, on Christmas night on WGBH Channel 2. This Christmas Concert was a PBS Special Presentation. Ochoa is the daughter of Dr. Eduardo Ochoa and Kelly Golden Ochoa, formerly of Gloucester.
New York Times bestselling author Christopher Golden, also of the Cape Ann Goldens, has released his latest horror thriller, “The Ghosts We Were,” which is available at The Bookstore of Gloucester on Main Street. Golden, a Gram Stoker Award winner, is the author of many of the “Buffy The Vampire Slayer” novels. His works have been published in two dozen languages around the world.
Caroline Ellis of Gloucester has been named to the dean’s list at the University of the South in Sewanee, Tennessee, for the spring 2021 term. To earn a place on Sewanee’s dean’s list, a student must earn a minimum grade point average of 3.625 on a 4.0 scale. Ellis is the daughter of Anne-Seymour St. John and W. Albert Ellis of Gloucester.
The University of Vermont in Burlington has named these Cape Ann residents to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester. Students must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20 percent of their class in their respective college or school.
Hannah White of Manchester, a psychological science major at the College of Arts and Sciences.
Haley Faulds of Rockport, a psychological science major at the College of Arts and Sciences.
Emma Sekercan of Rockport, an elementary education — K-6 major at the College of Education and Social Services.
Perry Wilson of Rockport, an environmental engineering major at the College of Engineering and Mathematical Sciences.
Caroline King of Gloucester has been named to the 2021 spring semester First Honors Dean’s List at Boston College. She is a member of the Class of 2022 in the Morrissey College of Arts and Sciences.
Gloucester residents Gillian Crossman, Caroline O’Leary, Macey Oliver, and Emma Saputo have been named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Lasell University in Newton. Students who receive this honor have completed at least 12 credits as a full-time student and have achieved a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher.
Peter Coyne of Manchester graduated in December from the University of New Hampshire with a Bachelor of Science in Homeland Security.
Sean Kern of Rockport has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Plymouth State University in Plymouth, New Hampshire.
The College of the Holy Cross in Worcester has named these Cape Ann students to the dean’s List for outstanding academic achievement during the fall semester of the 2021-22 academic year:
Eve Feuerbach of Manchester, class of 2023, majoring in computer information systems-health studies.
Rhiannon Hurst of Rockport, class of 2025, undeclared major.
William Mulvaney of Manchester, class of 2023, majoring in economics and history.
Gloucester residents Elizabeth Luster and Colby Mitchell have been named to the fall 2021 dean’s honors list at Nichols College in Dudley.
Rockport residents Charlie Coyne and Samantha Gove each have earned a place on the dean’s list for outstanding academic achievement during the fall semester of the 2021-22 academic year at Bucknell University in Lewisberg, Pennsylvania. A student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive dean’s list recognition.
Coyne, a member of the Class of 2025, has not declared a major.
Gove, a member of the Class of 2023, is majoring in East Asian Studies.
Two Cape Ann residents graduated Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, in May.
Alex Rodolosi of Gloucester graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Finance and Accounting.
Eva-Maria Rudler of Rockport graduated with a Honors Bachelor of Science in Chemistry.
Two Cape Ann students Kelly Fitzgerald of Gloucester and Sarah Potter of Manchester have been named to the University of Delaware dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester To meet eligibility requirements, a student must be enrolled full-time and earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or above on a 4.0 scale for the semester.
Ts Burnham of Gloucester has earned a place on the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Dean College in Franklin.
Talia DeWolfe and Sigrid Marie von Tetzchner, both of Gloucester, have been named to dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Emerson Collge in Boston.
DeWolfe, a member of the class of 2022, is majoring in communication disorders.
von Tetzchner, a member of the class of 2024, is majoring in theater and performance.
Ariana Bouchie of Rockport, and Cate Delaney and Grace Dolan, both of Gloucester, have been named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Roger Williams University in Bristol, Rhode Island. Full-time students who complete 12 or more credits per semester and earn a grade-point average of 3.4 or higher are placed on the dean’s list.
Elizabeth Hull of Essex was named to Montclair State University’s fall 2021 dean’s list. Hull is a communication and media arts major.
North Shore Community College President Dr. William Heineman has announced that the following Cape Ann students have been named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2021 semester. Dean’s List Honors are awarded to students who have earned six or more semester hours of academic credit with a Grade Point Average (GPA) of 3.30 or higher.
Essex: Haley Santy Williams
Gloucester: Austin Abell, Sarah Ackerman, Hafsa Ahmed, Folashade Ailuogwemhe, Shanali Avery, Vanessa Barrett, George Black, Erin Brosnan, Karla Bruner, Ainsley Bruni, Alyssa Carter, Ashley Chepulis, Lindsay Crumley, Angelica Duran, Giusi Favazza, Jennifer Forgione, Shannon Gill, Luis Gomez Canales, Kaleigh Gordinas, Phoebe Hagberg, Kayla Harris, Brianna Horne, Kyarrah Jean-Simon, Jonnha Jerome-Camille, Kajal Kataria, Mabelita Koller, Maria-Teodora Lopes, Bomino Lopes, Camden Lovelace, Jake Lucido, Tyler Malik, Joseph Marcantonio, Jacob Mccollum, Sydney Mckay, Keegan Mcnally, Marissa Militello, Jessica Militello, Savannah Miller, Robert Newton, Ashley Oubre, Talia Pata, Adam Pimentel, Amber Pinkham, Olivia Piscitello, Angela Prezzano, Carla Provost, Michelle Puccio, Tia Reddy, Anthony Rizzo, Daniela Romano, Kristin Rotondo, Ashley Rowe, Vincent Scuderi, Allison Sears, Lisa Simoneau, Evan Smith, Tianna Swindell, Laura Tanguay, Alexis Thompson, Kenneth Turner, Ross Underwood, Eureka Wilcox
Manchester: Isabela Eliassen, Nancy Gambal, Maria Gargano, Nathan Kelly
Rockport: Lindy Aiello, Brett Bouchie, Anthony Brosnan, Stacey Curtin, Antonese Heard, Markus Huber, Kayla Parisi, Olivia Perry, Anitra Pierson, Svea Sherman, Molly Timmons, Jacob Ward, Sean Whelan, Rebecca Woodson
Matthew Daigle of Gloucester was awarded a Master of Business Administration in Business Digital Marketing during the fall commencement at Youngstown State University in Youngstown, Ohio.
Gloucester residents Shyanne Allen, Nicole D’Ambrosio and Alexis Exama, and Manchester residents John Przesiek were named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Curry College in Milton.