Sierra Gelsomini of Gloucester and Rachel Balestraci of Rockport have been recognized as a members of the Physical Therapy Pro Bono National Honor Society at Quinnipiac University in North Haven, Connecticut. Founded in 2014, the Physical Therapy Pro Bono Honor Society recognizes outstanding physical therapy students who provide pro bono service as a part of their education.
The doctoral students were required to maintain a 3.4 grade point average and volunteer three consecutive semesters at the EQUIP Rehabilitation Clinic. The clinic is a student led and empowered pro bono clinic that provides physical therapy service to Greater New Haven through direct treatment, telemedicine services, health and wellness exercise classes and health screenings.
