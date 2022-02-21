Johanna Couture-Porcaro of Gloucester and Lauren Ryan of Rockport were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut. To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 with no grade lower than C. Full-time students must complete at least 14 credits in a semester, with at least 12 credits that have been graded on a letter grade basis to be eligible.
