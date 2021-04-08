People items should be sent to the Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, via email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com or faxed to 978-282-4397. College graduation and dean’s list items should come directly from the school.
Maya Acker, Rachel Alexander and Sarah Bradshaw, all of Gloucester, have earned a place on the dean’s list at the University of Connecticut for the fall 2020 semester. They were registered for at least 12 credits calculable for grade points, received no grade below “C”, including the actual letter grade awarded in any course under the Pass/Fail option, earned at least 3.0 times as many grade points as the number of calculable credits recorded by the Registrar, and were in at least the upper quartile of their school or college.
Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut, has named Johanna Couture-Porcaro of Gloucester and Lauren Ryan of Rockport to its dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester. To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 with no grade lower than C.
MCPHS University in Boston has named two Cape Ann students to its dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester:
Zaionara Diana Machado, a Gloucester native, is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She is a member of the Class of 2021.
Mackenzie Sweet, a Rockport native, is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Sweet is a member of the Class of 2023.
The dean’s list recognizes those students with a full-time course load who have achieved outstanding scholarship with a 3.5 grade point average or higher for the academic term.