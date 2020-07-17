Cape Ann people in the news

People items should be sent to the Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, via email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com or faxed to 978-282-4397. College graduation and dean’s list items should come directly from the school.
¢¢¢
Talia Ciaramitaro of Gloucester was awarded a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice by Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, on May 16.
¢¢¢
Caroline Enos of Gloucester has received a $2,500 scholarship from the Journalism Education Foundation of New England to further her study of journalism.
“The NENPA scholarship has helped me pay for my education at Suffolk University, where I study journalism and political science,” Enos said in a prepared statement.
“Receiving this scholarship at the end of my senior year of high school helped me feel confident that I was making the right choice in what major I should pursue. This time around, it has helped me feel like I am on the right track in my studies and in my career path.”
“Because of this scholarship, I have had the opportunity to focus on my studies and journalism without having to worry as much about paying for school,” she said. “I have been able to write for several newspapers, including The Boston Globe, where I was a co-op on the City Desk, and The Gloucester Daily Times.”
Enos was recently named the editor-in-chief of The Suffolk Journal, the university’s news paper and website.
¢¢¢
Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut, has named several Cape Ann residents to its dean’s list for the spring semester. To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 with no grade lower than C. The students are Johanna Couture- Porcaro, Jacob Horrigan and Alexis Orlando, all of Gloucester; and Nicholas Davis, Rachel Davis, Sarah Goodrich and Paul Zopatti, all of Rockport
¢¢¢
Several Cape Ann residents were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Bridgewater State University. They are Robbie Strescino of Essex; Jayme Harris, Liz Kuhns, Erin Ryan and Alexia Vidinha, all of Gloucester; and Rachel Cabral of Rockport.
¢¢¢
Mckenna Gelsomini of Gloucester, a student in the School of Health Sciences of the University of New Haven, Connecticut, has been named to the dean’s list for the spring. Gelsomini is working on Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene.
¢¢¢
Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut, award degrees this spring to these Gloucester residents:
Jacob Horrigan, Bachelor of Science in Finance.
Owen McMullen, Bachelor of Science in Psychology.
Alexis Orlando, Bachelor of Science in Health Science Studies.
Caroline Sheriff, Master of Business Administration.
Quinnipiac also awarded degrees these Rockport residents:
Alexandra Davis, Bachelor of Science in Health Science Studies.
Rachel Davis, Bachelor of Science in Health Science Studies.
Erin Fennessy, Bachelor of Arts in Public Relations.
Sarah Goodrich, Bachelor of Science in Behavioral Neuroscience.
Paul Zopatti, Bachelor of Arts in Theater.