Kristie Doucette of Gloucester, has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s winter 2021 Dean’s List.
The following local students have graduated from the University of New Hampshire in Durham Class of 2021:
Kara MacGilvray of Gloucester, Bachelor of Arts in psychology
Matthew Heckman of Gloucester, Bachelor of Arts in political science
Kasie Filho of Gloucester, Bachelor of Arts in psychology
Jacob Callahan of Manchester, Bachelor of Science in business administration and marketing.
Julia Potter of Manchester, Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish.