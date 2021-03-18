People items should be sent to the Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, via email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com or faxed to 978-282-4397. College graduation and dean’s list items should come directly from the school.
Gloucester resident Marybeth Colby, Cherl Cros, Drew D’Entremont, and Kyle Kariores achieved dean’s list honors for the fall 2020 semester at University of Maine. Students were eligible if they earned dean’s list recognition in spring 2020 and have placed all of their fall 2020 courses on pass/fail; or if they have earned a minimum grade point average of a 3.5, regardless of the number of credits taken, in fall 2020.
Northeastern University in Boston has recognized seven Cape Ann students who distinguished themselves academically, naming them to the dean’s list for the fall semester, which ended in December 2020. They are
Gloucester residents Jack Murphy and Benjamin Oliver, both majoring in business administration, Erik Waxdal, majoring in communication studies/graphics and info design, and Darin Hunt, majoring in computer engineering.
Rockport residents Kevin Roebelen, majoring in biology, Ross Feldman, majoring in business administration, and Saima Sherman, majoring in nursing.
To achieve the dean’s list distinction, students must carry a full program of at least four courses, have a quality point average of 3.5 or greater out of a possible 4.0 and carry no single grade lower than a C- during the course of their college career. Each student receives a letter of commendation and congratulation from their college dean.
Caroline Ellis of Gloucester has been named to the dean’s list at the University of the South in Sewanee, Tennessee, for the Fall 2020 term. To earn a place on the dean’s list, the daughter of Anne-Seymour St. John and W. Albert Ellis of Gloucester earned a minimum grade point average of 3.625 on a 4.0 scale.
Full-time undergraduate student Kristen Molly Twombly of Rockport earned a semester grade point average of at least 3.40 and had no failures in the previous fall or spring semester and so was awarded dean’s list honors by Norwich University in Northfield, Vermont, for the fall 2020 semester.