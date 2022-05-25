Cape Ann people in the news

People items should be sent to the Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, via email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com or faxed to 978-282-4397. College graduation and dean’s list items should come directly from the school.
The Connected Learning Symposium at Lasell University in Newton celebrated its 20th year of student scholarship and research with original presentations from these Gloucester students:
Scarlett Crossman was part of a group presentation, "Promoting Transparency: Pulling Back the Curtains on Sexual Violence," aimed at normalizing conversations about sexual violence and make information accessible. The presentation incorporated competencies of professionalism, leadership, equity and inclusion, and career and self-development. Crossman also presented "The Criminalization of Mental Illness," based on research.
Macey Oliver presented was part of a new product development team presenting on the Cooking Genie App, an original business concept developed over the course of a semester as part of a course on business development. The presentation incorporated the competencies of professionalism and career & self-development.
Caroline O'Leary was part of a biology course on genetics that used bioinformatic tools and computer programming to investigate genetic diseases. They shared a poster presentation at symposium to highlight their project findings and experience with bioinformatics in the context of genetics. The presentation incorporated competencies of professionalism and career and self-development.
Emma Saputo presented "Diversity in Children's Television," with the goal of bringing awareness to the lack of representation and frequent misrepresentation in children's movies and television shows, as part of a course on media ethics. The presentation incorporated competencies of professionalism, equity and inclusion, and career and self-development.
Annarita Sanfilippo's artwork was featured in Lasell's Wedeman Gallery, which highlights the best drawings, paintings, prints, and 3D pieces created in Lasell's fine arts courses at symposium. The presentation incorporated the competencies of professionalism, equity and inclusion, and career and self-development. Sanfilippo also showcased work as part of a group installation, "Get a Grip on Injustice: Take a Hand, Give a Hand." The installation featured plaster hands of each student along with highlighted information on injustices they wish to raise awareness of.
Alexis Exama of Gloucester, a student at Curry College in Milton, has been inducted into the Alexander Graham Bell Honor Society, which promotes and recognize academic excellence, and is named forAlexander Graham Bell, who was an early chancellor at the college.
Nathaniel A. Mattera of Gloucester earned second honors and placement on the dean's list during the fall 2021 semester at Clark University in Worcester.
Worcester Polytechnic Institute has awarded bachelor's degrees to Matthew Barrett of Rockport, who majored in aerospace engineering; Meagan Smith of Gloucester, who majored in biomedical engineering; and Hunter Wieckowski of Gloucester, who majored in chemical engineering.
Southern New Hampshire University have named the following local students to the winter 2022 president's list: Megan Welcome, Kristie Doucette, Jared Gilman, Patsy Macdowel, and Joshua Taylor, all of Gloucester; and Jermaine Edward of Rockport. Only full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 and above are named to the list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits over two consecutive terms.
Kerry McNally and Lia Diniz, both of Gloucester, have been named to the dean's list for the winter of 2022 at Southern New Hampshire University. Only full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.5 to 3.699 are named to the dean's list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits over two consecutive terms .
Emerson College student Sigrid Marie von Tetzchner of Gloucester has participated in the school's NewFest Short Works Play, 'Common Threads.' NewFest is a showcase which shows plays written, directed, and performed by Emerson College students. The showcase took place in the Emerson College Greene Theater.
Mason Camille of Gloucester graduated from Assumption University with a bachelor's degree on Sunday, May 8, at the DCU Center in downtown Worcester. Larry Lucchino, Boston Red Sox Hall of Famer and chairman and principal owner of the Worcester Red Sox, delivered the commencement address.
Lucy Naughton of Rockport was named the recipient of The Kneeland Prize at Hamilton College's annual Class & Charter Day, held on May 10 at the campus in Clinton, New York. The Kneeland Prize is awarded to the student who has the best record when the grades in two courses on the Bible are combined with an essay competition assignment on a biblical subject. Naughton, a sophomore, is majoring in psychology.
Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Services have named these Cape Ann residents to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester:
Epifania Perez of Gloucester, who is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene at the Worcester campus and will graduate in 2021.
Yan Yan of Gloucester, who is pursuing aBachelor of Science in Pharmacology and Toxicology and will graduate from the Boston campus in 2025.
Mackenzie Sweet of Rockport, who is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and will graduate from the Boston campus in 2023.
The dean's list recognizes those students with a full-time course load who have achieved outstanding scholarship with a 3.5 GPA or higher for the academic term.
Emma Dizio of Essex, Matina Billante of Gloucester, Clara Collins and Emma Stewart Rukeyser, both of Rockport, and were named to the 2021 fall semester dean's list at Simmons University in Boston. To qualify for dean's list status, undergraduate students must obtain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher, based on 12 or more credit hours of work in classes using the letter grade system.