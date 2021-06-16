Cape Ann people in the news

People items should be sent to the Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, via email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com or faxed to 978-282-4397. College graduation and dean’s list items should come directly from the school.
The Boston Bruins and Massachusetts State Lottery recently presented the 8-Spoked Salute to Senior Airman Alec Cole Dupont of Gloucester.
Dupont has served in the U.S. Air Force for three years and is currently deployed in South Korea where he is supporting the 607th Air Operations Center in support of the Republic of Korea government and Pacific Air Forces operations. Previously, he had served in South Carolina for two years and in the Middle East at the 609th Air Support Squadron. He has received the Air Force Achievement Medal, Korean Defense Service Medal, Meritorious Unit Award, and Air Force Good Conduct Medal over the past year. He was honored with a virtual 8-Spoked Salute featuring his picture on the Jumbotron and received a custom military appreciation jersey from the Bruins.
Sofia Gallo of Gloucester was awarded a Bachelor of Science in Fashion and Retail Merchandising in May from Lasell University in Newton.
Olivia Valenti of Manchester graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in Leadership and Innovation Management from Bryant University in Smithfield, Rhode Island.
Valenti also received the George M. Parks and Student Senate Service awards.
She will join Liberty Mutual Insurance as a talent associate on the compensation delivery team while she pursues a Master of Business Administration from Bentley University and a Master of Diversity and Inclusion Leadership from Tufts University.
Redmond Pulver of Manchester has been awarded a Bachelor of Arts by the College of the Holy Cross n Worcester.
Samuel E. Scherkenbach of Gloucester has graduated from St. John’s Preparatory School in Danvers. He was awarded a Social Studies Medal.
Essex resident Jennifer Beardsley, Class of 2021, and Gloucester resident Mason Camille, Class of 2021, have been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Assumption University in Worcester.
Rosie Giambanco of Gloucester has been named to the dean’s list at Franklin Pierce College in Rindge, New Hampshire, for the spring 2020-2021 semester.
Declan Beaton and Haylee Elwell, both of Rockport, have been named to the President’s List at Plymouth State University for the spring 2021 semester.
Aislinn Vitale of Gloucester graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree in Leadership and Innovations Management from Bryant University in Smithfield, Rhode Island.
Awarded a Bachelor of Science from the University of Vermont in Burlington, Vermont, during the university’s 220th commencement were Rachel Haselgard of Rockport, Christian Arntsen of Manchester and Timothy Fitzgerald of Gloucester.
Gloucester residents Shyanne Allen and Alexis Exama were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Curry College in Milton.