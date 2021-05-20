People items should be sent to the Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, via email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com or faxed to 978-282-4397. College graduation and dean’s list items should come directly from the school.
Nathan Rubin of Gloucester was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester student at Northern Vermont University in Johnson and Lyndonville, Vermont. Students who achieve between a 3.50 and 3.99 semester average are placed on the dean’s list.
Four Cape Ann residents were named to the 2020 fall semester dean’s list at Simmons University in Boston. They are:
Emma DiZio of Essex.
Olivia Puopolo, Gloucester.
Emma Stewart Rukeyser and Clara Collins, both of Rockport.
To qualify for dean’s list status, undergraduate students must obtain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher, based on 12 or more credit hours of work in classes using the letter grade system.
Sheet Metal Workers Local 17 recently awarded more than $100,000 in scholarships to 26 individuals, including three North Shore residents. The program,100% funded by the membership of Local 17, ranges from one-time $500 scholarships to four-year scholarships totaling $16,000.
Scholarships are awarded based on performance on the state Labor History Exam or through a lottery drawing. This year’s scholarships also included three memorial scholarships given in honor of longtime Local 17 members Joseph J. Nigro, Charlie F. Geary, and James M. Kelly.
Madison Page Erkkila, a senior at Northwest Metro Tech High School, received the Charlie F. Geary Memorial Scholarship, a $3,500 one-year school scholarship. Her sponsor was her grandfather, Robert Fitzpatrick.
Anthony Curcuru, a student at Michigan State University, was awarded the James M. Kelly Memorial Scholarship, a $3,500 one-year school scholarship. He was sponsored by his grandfather, Nicholas Imbrunone.
Michael J. Sheehan, a student at North Shore Community College, was the Lottery Scholarship Winner, receiving a on-year $3,000 prize. His sponsor was his father, Michael E. Sheehan.
Danielle Crear of Gloucester graduated with a degree in Hospitality and Tourism Management from Flagler College in St. Augustine, Florida, on May 3, at its spring commencement exercises.