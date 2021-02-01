People items should be sent to the Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, via email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com or faxed to 978-282-4397. College graduation and dean’s list items should come directly from the school.
Gloucester residents Nicholas Chamberlain-Nunes, Caitlin Gallo, Jillian Gross and Jonathan Laurie have been named to the Dean’s List for the 2020 fall semester at the University of New England in Maine and Morrocco. Dean’s List students have attained a grade point average of 3.3 or better out of a possible 4.0 at the end of the semester.
Caroline King of Gloucester has been named to the 2020 fall semester First Honors Dean’s List at Boston College. She is a member of the Class of 2022 in the Morrissey College of Arts and Sciences.