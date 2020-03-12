People items should be sent to the Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, via email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com or faxed to 978-282-4397. College graduation and dean’s list items should come directly from the school.
Endicott College in Beverly has named these local residents to its fall 2019 dean’s list:
Katey Latassa, majoring in exercise science. The Gloucester resident is the daughter of Robert Latassa and Alicen Latassa.
Sarah LeClerc, majoring in interior design. The Gloucester resident is the daughter of Frank LeClerc and Deanna LeClerc.
Lauryn O’Connor, majoring in sport management. The Gloucester resident is the daughter of Bruce O’Connor and Kimberly O’Connor.
Tyler Parisi, majoring in marketing and business management. The Gloucester resident is the son of John Parisi and Janette Parisi.
Stephen Saunders, majoring in English. The Gloucester resident is the son of Wayne Saunders and Graziella Saunders.
Lexi Zubricki, majoring in hospitality management. The Gloucester resident is the daughter of Brendhan Zubricki and Joanne Zubricki.
In order to qualify for the dean’s list, a student must obtain a minimum grade point average of 3.5, receive no letter grade below “C,” have no withdrawal grades, and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 credits for the semester.
Four Cape Ann residents were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut. They are Johanna Couture-Porcaro, Jacob Horrigan and Alexis Orlando, all of Gloucester; and Rachel Davis of Rockport.
To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 with no grade lower than C. Full-time students must complete at least 14 credits in a semester, with at least 12 credits that have been graded on a letter grade basis to be eligible. Part-time students must complete at least six credits during a semester.
Nathan Rubin of Gloucester, a student at Northern Vermont University in Johnson and Lyndonville, Vermont, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester. Students who achieve between a 3.50 and 3.99 semester average are placed on the dean’s list.
The following Cape Ann residents were named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Bridgewater State University: Robert Strescino of Essex; and Jayme Harris, Elizabeth Kuhns and Erin Ryan, all of Gloucester.
