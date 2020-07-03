Cape Ann people in the news

People items should be sent to the Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, via email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com or faxed to 978-282-4397. College graduation and dean’s list items should come directly from the school.
¢¢¢
Andrew King of Gloucester has graduated from Boston College as a member of the Class of 2020 in the Carroll School of Management. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a double concentration in finance and information systems. He has also been named to the 2020 spring semester First Honors Dean’s List. He is an alumnus of Gloucester High School.
¢¢¢
Tania Vitorino has been named senior division director of Justice Resource Institute’s Community-Based Services Division (CBS). She will oversee the Children’s Friend & Family Services division’s CBS programs in Gloucester, Salem, Lynn and Lawrence, among other programs. A licensed independent clinical social worker, Vitorino will be responsible for ensuring adherence to state and federal mandates related to client service and electronic health records. Vitorino was born in Portugal and emigrated to the United States when she was 5 and became a naturalized citizen. She fluent in both Portuguese and English.
¢¢¢
Andrew Amaral of Gloucester was awarded a Bachelor of Science in Nursing by Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, on May 16.
¢¢¢
Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, has released the Dean’s List of high academic achievers for the second semester of the 2019-2020 school year. To be eligible for this honor, a student must have achieved a grade point average of 3.3 or better in the semester with at least 12 credits of study which award a letter grade. These Cape Ann students earned a place on the list:
Melanie J. Orlando of Gloucester, Class of 2022, majoring in elementary education.
Alex J. Rodolosi of Gloucester, Class of 2021, majoring in finance.
Jordan P. Fears of Rockport, Class of 2022, majoring in forensic science.
¢¢¢
Evan Symes of Rockport is headed to West Point Academy in New York.
Symes attended St. John’s Preparatory School in Danvers where he is an active member of his school’s Leadership Institute and student mentor program. He is also a student orientation leader and the captain of his school’s sailing and ski teams.
He was nominated to the academy by U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton following a rigorous vetting process last fall. Moulton’s congressional office convenes a panel of professionals with careers in the armed forces as well as service academy graduates to carry out the nomination process.
¢¢¢
Caroline King of Gloucester has been named to the 2020 spring semester First Honors Dean’s List at Boston College. She is a member of the Class of 2022 in the Morrissey College of Arts and Sciences.