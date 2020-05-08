People items should be sent to the Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, via email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com or faxed to 978-282-4397. College graduation and dean’s list items should come directly from the school.
Michael Vaiarella of Gloucester has been named to the 2019 fall semester deans list at Boston College. He is a member of the Class of 2020 in the Carroll School of Management, where he is majoring in accounting and business analytics.
Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, has named three Cape Ann residents to its Dean’s List of high academic achievers for the first semester of the 2019-2020 school year. To be eligible for this honor, a student must have achieved a grade point average of 3.3 or better in the semester with at least 12 credits of study which award a letter grade. The local students are:
Melanie Orlando of Gloucester, Class of 2022, majoring in education studies: elementary education.
Jordan Fears of Rockport, Class of 2022, majoring in forensic science.
Jacob Rostkowski of Rockport, Class of 2019, majoring in biology.
Sebastian Aparo of Gloucester achieved placement on dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Curry College in Milton. The communications major is the son of Heather Ritchie and James Aparo of the city’s Annisquam section.
