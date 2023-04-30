People items should be sent to the Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, via email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com or faxed to 978-282-4397. College graduation and dean’s list items should come directly from the school.
Erik Ronnberg Jr. received a special recognition award Thursday from Essex Heritage for his significant contributions to preserving and enhancing the significant maritime history of Cape Ann, Massachusetts and beyond. The event was held at the Amesbury Carriage House Museum in Amesbury.
A highly regarded ship model maker at a national level, Ronnberg followed in the path of his late father, Erik Ronnberg Sr., an internationally known model builder. The younger Ronnberg announced his retirement from the Cape Ann Museum in December after nine years as its maritime curator.
In addition to Cape Ann Museum, Ronnberg’s models are in many private collections and museums including the Smithsonian Institution, MIT Museum, Mystic Seaport Museum and New Bedford Whaling Museum.
Before joining the museum, Ronnberg worked at Atkins & Merrill in Sudbury, apprenticed at the Newark Museum, and was assistant curator at the New Bedford Whaling Museum, while also making models from his studio for private and institutional clients. He also served as editor of the Nautical Research Journal, and consulted for the South Street Seaport Museum in Manhattan
Also in attendance at the event were Cape Ann Museum Director Oliver Barker, Board Member John Cunningham and museum Head of Engagement & Education Miranda Aisling, who attended as Cape Ann Museum was one of 12 local organizations to receive a seed grant for its ongoing Vessels of Slavery initiative.
Gloucester residents Kayla Calomo and Charlie Smit were named to the 2022 fall semester dean’s list at Simmons University in Boston. To qualify for dean’s list status, undergraduate students must obtain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher, based on 12 or more credit hours of work in classes using the letter grade system.
Seven Gloucester High seniors were among 35 local local student photographers who had their work chosen for exhibition in the last month in Marblehead.
Work by Emma Allen, Jenna Church, Caleb DeCoste, Aidan Kull, Brady Sullivan, Vanessa Torres and Drew Douglas White was featured in the show “Behind the Student’s Lens Photography Exhibition,” presented by the Marblehead Arts Association from March 4 to April 16.
Hunt’s Photo & Video sponsored the exhibition and donated all of the printing of images.