People items should be sent to the Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, via email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com or faxed to 978-282-4397. College graduation and dean’s list items should come directly from the school.
¢¢¢
Cape Ann residents were awarded bachelor’s degrees from the University of Massachusetts Amherst this spring. They are Gloucester residents James Peter Fritz, Fallon Queeney and Chyanne D Stowell, and Rockport resident Sophia Anne Vorias.
¢¢¢
Kate Liebmann of Gloucester was awarded a Master of Science in Genetic Counseling from the University of Arkansas Medical Sciences’ College of Health Professions.
¢¢¢
Several Cape Ann students have been named to the dean’s list for the 2020 spring semester at the University of New England in Maine. Dean’s List students have attained a grade point average of 3.3 or better out of a possible 4.0 at the end of the semester.
The students are Rosalia Galanis, Caitlin Gallo, Jillian Gross, Jonathan Laurie and Jacob Vaneck, all of Gloucester; and Meghan Aiello and Giovannina Burton, both of Rockport.