People items should be sent to the Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, via email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com or faxed to 978-282-4397. College graduation and dean’s list items should come directly from the school.
Several Cape Ann residents have graduated from Tufts University School of Arts and Sciences and the School of Engineering. They are, from Essex, Larson Tolo, with a Bachelor of Arts in International Relations; from Manchester, Charlotte Bichet, with a Certificate in Post-Bac Premedical; and from Gloucester, Danielle Paige with a Bachelor of Science in Architectural Studies.
¢¢¢
Talia DeWolfe and Sigrid Marie von Tetzchner, both of Gloucester, have been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Emerson College in Boston. DeWolfe is majoring in Communication Disorders and is a member of the Class of 2022. Von Tetzchner is majoring in Theatre and Performance and is a member of the Class of 2024. A grade point average of 3.7 or higher is required to make dean’s list for a semester.