Jake Engel and Abby Engel, both of Rockport, were named to Ohio University’s spring 2022 dean’s list.
Zachary Dillon and Paris Flynn, both of Rockport, graduated as members of the Class of 2022 from Bryant University in Smithfield, Ohio. Dillon earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree, and Flynn a Bachelor of Science in International Business and Marketing.
Thomas William Glenn of Gloucester has been named to Husson University’s Honors List for the spring 2022 semester. During the spring semester, Glenn was enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Video/Film Production program at the Bangor, Maine, school.
Charlotte Ward of Manchester was named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at the College of Charleston where she is majoring in communication.
Gloucester residents Nicholas Chamberlain-Nunes, Jillian Gross and Jonathan Laurie have been named to the dean’s list for the 2022 spring semester at the University of New England, which has campuses in Biddeford and Portland, Maine, and Tangier, Morocco. Dean’s list students have attained a grade point average of 3.3 or better out of a possible 4.0 at the end of the semester.
Hannah Valvano of Rockport graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness from Abilene Christian University, in Abilene, Texas.
Grace Dolan of Gloucester graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Public Relations in May as part of the Class of 2022 at Roger Williams University in Bristol, Rhode Island.
Gloucester resident Ruby Mills has earned a place on the dean’s list of high academic achievers for the second semester of the 2021-2022 school year at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire. To be eligible for this honor, a student must have achieved a grade point average of 3.4 or better in the semester with at least 12 credits of study which award a letter grade. Mills is a nursing major in the Class of 2024.
Essex resident Summer Burroughs and Gloucester resident Jason Stasio have named to the dean’s list at St. Lawrence University for the spring 2022 semester. Burroughs is majoring in sociology. Stasio is majoring in sociology.
Gloucester residents Kate Deltorchio, Arden Neves and Zoe Venetsanakos, and Rockport resident Charlotte Foss have been named to the dean’s list at Emmanuel College in Boston for the spring 2022 semester. Dean’s list students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for a 16-credit semester.
Elizabeth Hull of Essex was named to Montclair State University’s Spring 2022 Dean’s List, where she is a communication and media arts major. Dean’s list students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
Cate Delaney and Lauren Alves, of Gloucester, Andrew Guelli and Ari Bouchie of Rockport, and Tommy Bowen of Manchester, have been named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at Roger Williams University in Bristol, Rhode Island. Full-time students who complete 12 or more credits per semester and earn a grade point average of 3.4 or higher are placed on the list.
Michaela Murdock of Gloucester, Lucy Naughton of Rockport, and Anna Yankee of Manchester have been named to the dean’s list at Hamilton College in Clinton, New York, for the spring 2022 semester. Murdock, a May graduate, majored in interdisciplinary studies. Naughton, a rising junior, is majoring in psychology. Yankee is a rising sophomore.
Kamie Reader of Essex has earned dean’s list honors at the University of Tampa in Florida for the spring 2022 semester. A sophomore, Reader is majoring in communication media and culture.