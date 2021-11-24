People items should be sent to the Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, via email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com or faxed to 978-282-4397. College graduation and dean’s list items should come directly from the school.
Ts Burnham of Gloucester has earned the role of Lillian in the Dean College production of “I Hate Hamlet,” to be performed Thursday, Dec. 2, through Sunday, Dec. 5, at the main stage in the Campus Center at Dean College, 109 West Central St., Franklin. Shows are at 7:30 p.m., and at 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets, $5 to $22, at dean.edu/box-office/.
Molly Twombly, of Rockport was named a Center for Global Resilience and Security (CGRS) fellow at Norwich University in Northfield, Vermont, where she is majoring in Biochemistry