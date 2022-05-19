People items should be sent to the Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, via email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com or faxed to 978-282-4397. College graduation and dean’s list items should come directly from the school.
Kasandra Xhalia of Essex and Kristen Molly Twombly of Rockport have been recognized on the dean’s list at Norwich University in Northfield, Vermont, for the fall 2021 semester. Full-time undergraduate students, who earned a semester grade point average of at least 3.40, are awarded dean’s list honors.
Keith Lebrun of Gloucester is among the students who made the dean’s list for the 2021 fall semester at Regis College in Weston. He is in the Class of 2022. To be eligible for the dean’s list as a senior, junior or sophomore at Regis, a student must have a semester grade point average of at least 3.50.
Sam Scherkenbach of Gloucester was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri. Scherkenbach is enrolled in the university’s College of Arts & Sciences. To qualify for the dean’s list in the College of Arts & Sciences, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 14 graded units.